Education News

RRC Recruitment 2025: 1763 Apprenticeship Posts for 10th Pass and ITI Holders

RRC has announced the recruitment of 1763 apprentices for Class 10 pass and ITI holders. Read the full story to know more.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

RRC Recruitment 2025
RRC Recruitment 2025 (Image: Freepik)

Exciting news for young aspirants dreaming of a career with Indian Railways! The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) North Central Railway has released a recruitment notification for apprenticeships, offering a total of 1763 positions. The selection process is merit-based, eliminating the need for a written examination.

This presents a fantastic opportunity for candidates who have completed their 10th standard and possess an ITI certificate in a relevant trade. The application process commenced on 18 September 2025, and interested candidates can apply online until 17 October 2025 through the official website.

Application Process and Dates

Applications must be submitted online through the official RRC NCR website: www.rrcpryj.org. Candidates need to register first and then create a login to fill out the application form. The application window opened on 18 September 2025 and closes on 17 October 2025. Applicants are advised to apply well in advance to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Candidates must have passed 10th standard with a minimum of 50% marks and possess an ITI certificate in a relevant trade. Those without an ITI certificate are ineligible. The minimum age is 15 years and the maximum age is 24 years, as of 16 September 2025. Relaxations in the upper age limit are applicable for reserved categories (SC, ST, and OBC) as per regulations.

Selection Process

A unique feature of this recruitment is the absence of a written examination. Selection will be based on a merit list prepared from the candidates' 10th and ITI marks. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for document verification. Final selection will be made after completion of document verification. This process eliminates the pressure of exam preparation, focusing solely on academic records.

Application Fee and Training Duration

The application fee is ₹100 for General and OBC candidates. SC, ST, women, PwD, and transgender candidates are exempted from the fee. Selected candidates will undergo one year of training and receive a stipend as per state government regulations. Upon completion of training, candidates will gain valuable experience in the railway sector, enhancing their prospects for future permanent employment.































































DetailsInformation
Recruiting BodyRailway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway
Post NameApprentice
Total Posts1763
Application Start Date18 September 2025
Last Date17 October 2025
Official Websitewww.rrcpryj.org
Educational Qualification10th Pass (minimum 50% marks) + ITI Certificate in relevant trade
Age LimitMinimum 15 years, Maximum 24 years (as on 16 September 2025)
Age RelaxationAs per rules for SC/ST/OBC
Application FeeGeneral/OBC: ₹100, SC/ST/Women/PwBD/Transgender: No Fee
Selection ProcessMerit list based on 10th and ITI marks + Document Verification
Training Duration1 year
StipendAs per state government rules

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 10:59 am

English News / Education News / RRC Recruitment 2025: 1763 Apprenticeship Posts for 10th Pass and ITI Holders
