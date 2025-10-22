Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Railway Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth, Recruitment for Over 1100 Posts

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must have passed the 10th class or equivalent examination from a recognised board. Additionally, a minimum of 50% marks in 10th class is mandatory. Candidates must possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

Railway Bharti 2025

Railway Recruitment 2025 (Image-ANI)

Railway Apprentice Recruitment: A great opportunity has emerged for 10th-pass youth to work in the railways. If you are looking for a job in the railways and your qualification is 10th or ITI, then this news is for you. The Railway Recruitment Cell, or RRC, has announced a total of 1104 vacancies for apprentice posts for 10th-pass candidates. The application process for this recruitment started on October 16, 2025, and the last date to apply is November 15, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in. Through this recruitment, selected candidates will be given apprentice training in various departments of Indian Railways.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualification, candidates must have passed Class 10th or equivalent examination from a recognised board. Additionally, securing at least 50% marks in 10th is mandatory. Candidates must also possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

Age Limit (as of October 16, 2025)
Minimum Age: 15 years
Maximum Age: 24 years
SC/ST candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years.
OBC candidates will be given a relaxation of 3 years.
PWD candidates will receive an age relaxation of up to 10 years.

Application Fee

For the application, a fee of ₹100 has been set for candidates from General, OBC, and EWS categories. However, no application fee will be charged from SC, ST, PWD, and female candidates.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in.
  • On the homepage of the website, go to the "Recruitment" section and click on the Apprentice 2025 Application Form link.
  • Fill in the required information and upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee online and submit the form.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

22 Oct 2025 03:59 pm

English News / Education News / Railway Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth, Recruitment for Over 1100 Posts

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

School Holiday: Bihar and UP to have holidays for Chhath Puja, know the dates

School Holiday on chhath Pooja
Education News

Govt Job 2025: Rajasthan Excise Department Announces 72 Vacancies for 12th Pass Candidates

MP Government Job Alert
Education News

NDA-NA Entrance Exam 2025 Results Declared: Vaibhav Kumar Tops Nation with 61.44%

Education News

JEE Aspirants Take Note! NTA Releases Full Schedule for JEE Main 2026

RPSC Exam
Education News

BSSC LDC Vacancy 2025: Golden Opportunity for Bihar’s Youth for Government Jobs, Recruitment for Over 14,000 LDC Posts

BSSC Recruitment
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.