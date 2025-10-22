Railway Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth, Recruitment for Over 1100 Posts

Railway Apprentice Recruitment: A great opportunity has emerged for 10th-pass youth to work in the railways. If you are looking for a job in the railways and your qualification is 10th or ITI, then this news is for you. The Railway Recruitment Cell, or RRC, has announced a total of 1104 vacancies for apprentice posts for 10th-pass candidates. The application process for this recruitment started on October 16, 2025, and the last date to apply is November 15, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in. Through this recruitment, selected candidates will be given apprentice training in various departments of Indian Railways.