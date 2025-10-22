Railway Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth, Recruitment for Over 1100 Posts

Railway Recruitment 2025 (Image-ANI)
Railway Apprentice Recruitment: A great opportunity has emerged for 10th-pass youth to work in the railways. If you are looking for a job in the railways and your qualification is 10th or ITI, then this news is for you. The Railway Recruitment Cell, or RRC, has announced a total of 1104 vacancies for apprentice posts for 10th-pass candidates. The application process for this recruitment started on October 16, 2025, and the last date to apply is November 15, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in. Through this recruitment, selected candidates will be given apprentice training in various departments of Indian Railways.
Regarding educational qualification, candidates must have passed Class 10th or equivalent examination from a recognised board. Additionally, securing at least 50% marks in 10th is mandatory. Candidates must also possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.
Age Limit (as of October 16, 2025)
Minimum Age: 15 years
Maximum Age: 24 years
SC/ST candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years.
OBC candidates will be given a relaxation of 3 years.
PWD candidates will receive an age relaxation of up to 10 years.
For the application, a fee of ₹100 has been set for candidates from General, OBC, and EWS categories. However, no application fee will be charged from SC, ST, PWD, and female candidates.
