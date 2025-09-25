Rajasthan 4th Grade Exam: Over 2.1 Million Students Await Update on Release Date

RSMSSB 4th Grade Exam 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) conducted the 4th-grade recruitment examination from 19 to 21 September. A total of 24,71,066 candidates applied for the exam, of which 21,17,198 appeared. The attendance percentage was recorded at 85.68%. This was a significant opportunity for Class 10 pass-outs seeking government jobs. The Rajasthan 4th-grade employee recruitment examination is one of the major examinations in Rajasthan.
Following the exam, lakhs of candidates are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the results. Meanwhile, Board Chairman Alok Raj has shared important information in this regard. A candidate on social media requested that the 4th-grade exam results be declared only after the results of the Police, Patwari, and VDO recruitment examinations. The reason given was that often, the results of smaller recruitments are announced first, and candidates join those jobs. However, if they are later selected in a larger recruitment, they leave their previous job, leading to vacant positions and affecting the selection process.
Responding on social media, Board Chairman Alok Raj stated that this would be their endeavour as well. The 4th-grade exam results will be released after the Patwari recruitment results and, if possible, after the VDO recruitment results.
It is noteworthy that over 2.1 million candidates participated in this examination for only 53,749 positions. This means there is competition of approximately 39 candidates per seat. The selection process is considered highly competitive and challenging. Amidst the growing anticipation for the results, all eyes are now on the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.