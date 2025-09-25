Rajasthan 4th Grade Exam: Over 2.1 Million Students Await Update on Release Date

Following the exam, lakhs of candidates are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the results. Meanwhile, Board Chairman Alok Raj has shared important information in this regard. A candidate on social media requested that the 4th-grade exam results be declared only after the results of the Police, Patwari, and VDO recruitment examinations. The reason given was that often, the results of smaller recruitments are announced first, and candidates join those jobs. However, if they are later selected in a larger recruitment, they leave their previous job, leading to vacant positions and affecting the selection process.