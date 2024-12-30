Rajasthan Announces 740 Compounder and Nurse Vacancies

Rajasthan Ayurvedic Compounder Recruitment: Numerous recruitment drives are underway in Rajasthan for young people. Further vacancies have been announced for the Compounder and Junior Nurse positions. The Rajasthan Ayurveda Department is recruiting for several posts. A notification has been issued in this regard. Candidates who wish to apply and meet the necessary qualifications can apply online through the official websites: nursing.rauonline.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for application is 15 January 2024.
Rajasthan Compounder Recruitment: Total Number of Vacancies
A total of 740 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 645 Compounder/Nurse Junior Grade (Non TSP) posts. In addition, there are 90 Compounder/Nurse Junior Grade TSP posts and 5 Compounder/Nurse Junior Grade Sahariya posts.
Regarding eligibility, applicants must possess a 3-year or 4-year diploma in Ayurvedic Nursing or a BSc degree in Ayurvedic Nursing from a recognised institution. Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years of age. Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2025. For more information on this recruitment, please refer to the notification: Rajasthan Ayurvedic Compounder Recruitment
Compounder Recruitment: Application Fee
The application fee is ₹600 for general/other state candidates. For OBC/BC/SC/ST candidates, the application fee is ₹400.