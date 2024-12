Rajasthan Announces 740 Compounder and Nurse Vacancies

Numerous recruitment drives are underway in Rajasthan for young people. Further vacancies have been announced for the Compounder and Junior Nurse positions. The Rajasthan Ayurveda Department is recruiting for several posts. A notification has been issued in this regard. Candidates who wish to apply and meet the necessary qualifications can apply online through the official websites: nursing.rauonline.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in . The last date for application is 15 January 2024.