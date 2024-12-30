Rajasthan Announces 740 Compounder and Nurse Vacancies

Rajasthan Compounder Recruitment: Total Number of Vacancies A total of 740 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 645 Compounder/Nurse Junior Grade (Non TSP) posts. In addition, there are 90 Compounder/Nurse Junior Grade TSP posts and 5 Compounder/Nurse Junior Grade Sahariya posts.

Rajasthan Ayurvedic Compounder Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria Regarding eligibility, applicants must possess a 3-year or 4-year diploma in Ayurvedic Nursing or a BSc degree in Ayurvedic Nursing from a recognised institution. Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years of age. Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2025. For more information on this recruitment, please refer to the notification: Rajasthan Ayurvedic Compounder Recruitment