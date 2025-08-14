Rajasthan Announces More Than 3,000 First Grade Teacher Vacancies

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: Rajasthan has announced a bumper vacancy for teachers. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a recruitment drive for over 3000 posts of School Lecturers (First Grade Teachers). This recruitment will fill 3225 teaching positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The last date to apply is 12 September 2025. Teachers for various subjects will be selected through this recruitment, with the highest number of vacancies (710) being for Hindi.