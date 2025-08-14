Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rajasthan Announces More Than 3,000 First Grade Teacher Vacancies

Regarding eligibility for this recruitment, candidates must possess a PG degree and a B.Ed degree for the First Grade School Lecturer recruitment.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy (Image-Freepik)

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: Rajasthan has announced a bumper vacancy for teachers. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a recruitment drive for over 3000 posts of School Lecturers (First Grade Teachers). This recruitment will fill 3225 teaching positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The last date to apply is 12 September 2025. Teachers for various subjects will be selected through this recruitment, with the highest number of vacancies (710) being for Hindi.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill 3225 posts. This includes 710 Hindi, 430 Commerce, 330 Political Science, 270 Geography, 307 English, and 170 History. There are also 1385 Senior Teacher positions for Mathematics, 1355 for Science, 1305 for English, and 1052 for Hindi.

Eligibility Criteria

For this recruitment, candidates must possess a postgraduate degree and a B.Ed degree for the First Grade School Lecturer position. Candidates meeting these requirements are eligible to apply. The age limit is 18 to 40 years.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹600 for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates. For SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates, the fee is ₹400. Candidate selection will be based on a written examination consisting of two papers. The first paper will be 1 hour and 30 minutes long and carry 150 marks, while the second paper will be 3 hours long and carry 300 marks.

Education News

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 01:15 pm

Education News / Rajasthan Announces More Than 3,000 First Grade Teacher Vacancies
