scriptRajasthan Board 10th & 12th Exams Begin March 6th: Passing Marks Detailed | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Rajasthan Board 10th & 12th Exams Begin March 6th: Passing Marks Detailed

Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th exams will begin on 6th March. Students are curious to know how many marks are required to pass the Rajasthan Board exams. Let’s find out.

JaipurJan 16, 2025 / 02:33 pm

Patrika Desk

RBSE 10th 12th exam
RBSE 10th & 12th Time Table 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the timetable for the 10th and 12th board examinations on Wednesday. Students have now begun their exam preparations. A common question among students is the minimum passing marks required in the Rajasthan Board exams. Let’s find out.

Minimum Marks Required in Each Subject

To pass the RBSE Class 10th and 12th examinations in 2025, students need a minimum of 33% marks in each subject individually and overall. Failure to achieve this minimum in any subject will result in a fail grade for that subject. Such candidates will have to appear for a supplementary examination.

Board Exams to Commence on 6th March (RBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams)

The Rajasthan Board has released the schedule for classes 10th and 12th. According to the released schedule, the 10th-grade exams will commence on 6th March and conclude on 1st April 2025. The 12th-grade exams will also begin on 6th March and conclude on 5th April. Initially, the Rajasthan Board exams were scheduled to begin in February. However, due to the REET exam scheduled for 27th February, the schedule has been revised. Students appearing for the Rajasthan Board exams can check the schedule on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Check the Timetable (RBSE 10th & 12th Time Table)

  • First, visit the official website.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘RBSE Class 10th Time Table/RBSE Class 12th Time Table’ link.
  • The timetable PDF will open on the screen.
  • Download it for future reference.

News / Education News / Rajasthan Board 10th & 12th Exams Begin March 6th: Passing Marks Detailed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel-Hamas War Ends: Biden Announces Ceasefire

World

Israel-Hamas War Ends: Biden Announces Ceasefire

in 21 minutes

Saif Ali Khan attacked with a knife, Kareena Kapoor shared this post 8 hours ago

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan attacked with a knife, Kareena Kapoor shared this post 8 hours ago

in 2 hours

Intruder breaks into Kareena Kapoor’s house at 2 in the morning, attacks Saif Ali Khan, admitted to Lilavati Hospital

National News

Intruder breaks into Kareena Kapoor’s house at 2 in the morning, attacks Saif Ali Khan, admitted to Lilavati Hospital

49 minutes ago

IMD Issues Alert: Rain and Snowfall Across Several States

National News

IMD Issues Alert: Rain and Snowfall Across Several States

38 minutes ago

Latest Education News

Rajasthan Board 10th & 12th Exams Begin March 6th: Passing Marks Detailed

Education News

Rajasthan Board 10th & 12th Exams Begin March 6th: Passing Marks Detailed

in 4 hours

One-Year BEd Course Resumes After 10 Years

Education News

One-Year BEd Course Resumes After 10 Years

in 4 hours

UP School Closed: Winter Break Extended in Lucknow, Bareilly, and These Districts Due to This Reason

Education News

UP School Closed: Winter Break Extended in Lucknow, Bareilly, and These Districts Due to This Reason

18 hours ago

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

Education News

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.