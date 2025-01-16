Rajasthan Board 10th & 12th Exams Begin March 6th: Passing Marks Detailed

Minimum Marks Required in Each Subject To pass the RBSE Class 10th and 12th examinations in 2025, students need a minimum of 33% marks in each subject individually and overall. Failure to achieve this minimum in any subject will result in a fail grade for that subject. Such candidates will have to appear for a supplementary examination.

Board Exams to Commence on 6th March (RBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams) The Rajasthan Board has released the schedule for classes 10th and 12th. According to the released schedule, the 10th-grade exams will commence on 6th March and conclude on 1st April 2025. The 12th-grade exams will also begin on 6th March and conclude on 5th April. Initially, the Rajasthan Board exams were scheduled to begin in February. However, due to the REET exam scheduled for 27th February, the schedule has been revised. Students appearing for the Rajasthan Board exams can check the schedule on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in