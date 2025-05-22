Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Released

Results for All Three Streams Released Results for all streams of the Rajasthan Board 12th class have been released. This year, the pass percentage for Arts was 97.70%, Science was 94.43%, and Commerce was 99.07%. The Commerce stream had the highest pass percentage this year. A total of 893,616 students registered for the 12th-class examination this year, of which 273,984 registered for RBSC 12th Science, 28,250 for Commerce, 587,475 for Arts, and 3,907 for Senior Upadhyaya.

Education Minister Offers Congratulations On this occasion, Education Minister Madan Dilawar congratulated the students via a tweet on X (formerly Twitter). He also stated that students who did not achieve their expected results should not be discouraged. He urged them to continue striving for success.

Result Release Date Last Year Last year, the Rajasthan Board released the results for all three streams on May 20th. In 2024, the RBSE 12th Arts result was 96.88%, the Rajasthan Board 12th Science result was 97.73%, and the Commerce result was 98.95%.