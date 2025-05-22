scriptRajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Released

The Rajasthan Board has released the class 12th results. Details are available here.

May 22, 2025 / 05:56 pm

Patrika Desk

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025
Rajasthan 12th Board Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board 12th class result has been released. Education Minister Madan Dilawar released the results at 5 PM via a press conference. Students can view their results at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Results for All Three Streams Released

Results for all streams of the Rajasthan Board 12th class have been released. This year, the pass percentage for Arts was 97.70%, Science was 94.43%, and Commerce was 99.07%. The Commerce stream had the highest pass percentage this year. A total of 893,616 students registered for the 12th-class examination this year, of which 273,984 registered for RBSC 12th Science, 28,250 for Commerce, 587,475 for Arts, and 3,907 for Senior Upadhyaya.

Education Minister Offers Congratulations

On this occasion, Education Minister Madan Dilawar congratulated the students via a tweet on X (formerly Twitter). He also stated that students who did not achieve their expected results should not be discouraged. He urged them to continue striving for success.

Result Release Date Last Year

Last year, the Rajasthan Board released the results for all three streams on May 20th. In 2024, the RBSE 12th Arts result was 96.88%, the Rajasthan Board 12th Science result was 97.73%, and the Commerce result was 98.95%.

Science Subject Passing Percentage

The overall result for the 12th-class Science stream was 98.43%, with a passing percentage of 98.07% for boys and 99.02% for girls. Out of 169,306 students, 145,102 boys and 96,216 out of 102,832 girls achieved first-class marks in the Science exam.

