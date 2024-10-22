scriptRajasthan CET Exam Today: Rajasthan CET level exam starts today | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan CET Exam Today: Rajasthan CET level exam starts today

JaipurOct 22, 2024 / 10:34 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan CET Exam Today
The 12th level Rajasthan CET exam starts today, i.e., from October 22. The Rajasthan CET exam will be held on October 22, 23, and 24. All candidates must reach the centre 2 hours before the exam. They must also be careful about their dress code. However, this time, students have been given a big relief in the 12th level CET exam, and they are allowed to wear full-sleeved shirts and T-shirts.

Big Relief for Students (Rajasthan CET Exam)

This time, one restriction has been lifted from the dress code. Students can now wear full-sleeved shirts and T-shirts. They are only allowed to wear slippers, and those who wear shoes will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. While male candidates can wear full-sleeved or half-sleeved shirts and T-shirts, female candidates can wear suits, sarees, or half-sleeved or full-sleeved kurtas/blouses. Female candidates can only wear simple rubber bands in their hair.

Prohibited Items

In the Rajasthan CET exam, candidates are not allowed to wear watches, shoes/sandals, socks, sunglasses, belts, handbags, hair pins, talismans, caps/hats, scarves, stalls, shawls, mufflers, etc. Additionally, they are not allowed to wear coats, ties, mufflers, jackets, blazers, shawls, etc. Jeans with metal buttons are also not allowed.

Bring Your Identity Card

At the exam centre, bring your admit card, a coloured passport-sized photo, an Aadhaar card, and a transparent blue ballpoint pen. The photo should not be more than a month old. In special circumstances, you may need to bring a PAN card, voter ID card, or driving license.

