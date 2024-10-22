Rajasthan CET Exam Today: Rajasthan CET level exam starts today

Big Relief for Students (Rajasthan CET Exam) This time, one restriction has been lifted from the dress code. Students can now wear full-sleeved shirts and T-shirts. They are only allowed to wear slippers, and those who wear shoes will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. While male candidates can wear full-sleeved or half-sleeved shirts and T-shirts, female candidates can wear suits, sarees, or half-sleeved or full-sleeved kurtas/blouses. Female candidates can only wear simple rubber bands in their hair.
Prohibited Items In the Rajasthan CET exam, candidates are not allowed to wear watches, shoes/sandals, socks, sunglasses, belts, handbags, hair pins, talismans, caps/hats, scarves, stalls, shawls, mufflers, etc. Additionally, they are not allowed to wear coats, ties, mufflers, jackets, blazers, shawls, etc. Jeans with metal buttons are also not allowed.
Bring Your Identity Card At the exam centre, bring your admit card, a coloured passport-sized photo, an Aadhaar card, and a transparent blue ballpoint pen. The photo should not be more than a month old. In special circumstances, you may need to bring a PAN card, voter ID card, or driving license.