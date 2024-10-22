Rajasthan CET Exam Today: Rajasthan CET level exam starts today

Big Relief for Students (Rajasthan CET Exam) This time, one restriction has been lifted from the dress code. Students can now wear full-sleeved shirts and T-shirts. They are only allowed to wear slippers, and those who wear shoes will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. While male candidates can wear full-sleeved or half-sleeved shirts and T-shirts, female candidates can wear suits, sarees, or half-sleeved or full-sleeved kurtas/blouses. Female candidates can only wear simple rubber bands in their hair.

Prohibited Items In the Rajasthan CET exam, candidates are not allowed to wear watches, shoes/sandals, socks, sunglasses, belts, handbags, hair pins, talismans, caps/hats, scarves, stalls, shawls, mufflers, etc. Additionally, they are not allowed to wear coats, ties, mufflers, jackets, blazers, shawls, etc. Jeans with metal buttons are also not allowed.