Rajasthan: Degrees will be available even after 10 years, this university has given a chance for online application

According to the issued order, students who passed the second year of BA, BCom, BSc, BCM, and LLB in the 2022-23 examination session will be able to appear for their third-year examinations as regular students in the 2025-26 academic session, provided they are admitted as regular students. Meanwhile, students who passed the second year of BM and BCom (private candidates) will be able to appear for their third-year examinations as private candidates.