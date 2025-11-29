Rajasthan: Degrees will be available even after 10 years, this university has given a chance for online application

Students (Image: Patrika)
Udaipur: Mohanlal Sukhadia University has provided significant relief to students who were denied their degrees due to pending examination papers for the past ten years. These students will now be able to apply for examinations in the 2025-26 academic session.
The university has clarified that students whose degrees have remained incomplete since the 2014-15 academic year due to pending examinations under the annual system are being given one final special opportunity in the 2025-26 examination session. The concerned students can fill out the online examination application form from December 1, 2025.
According to the issued order, students who passed the second year of BA, BCom, BSc, BCM, and LLB in the 2022-23 examination session will be able to appear for their third-year examinations as regular students in the 2025-26 academic session, provided they are admitted as regular students. Meanwhile, students who passed the second year of BM and BCom (private candidates) will be able to appear for their third-year examinations as private candidates.
Students who could not complete their degrees due to pending papers in their third year of graduation between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 academic sessions have also been granted permission to appear for the examination as former/private students. These candidates will be charged an additional fee of ₹3000 along with the normal fee.
Similarly, students with pending papers in their third year between the 2014-15 and 2018-19 academic sessions have also been given a final opportunity, and they will be charged an additional fee of ₹5000. Students with pending papers in their postgraduate final year or with failing results between the 2019-20 and 2022-23 academic sessions have also been given an opportunity. The additional fee for them has been fixed at ₹3000.
