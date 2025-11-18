Udaipur Becomes Hi-Tech Surgery Hub with Introduction of VELYS Robotic Knee Replacement

Every citizen should receive world-class healthcare services within the state. The integration of the robotic system is a significant step in this direction. With this facility at Geetanjali, there will be no need to go elsewhere. Robotic technology will also be applied in cancer, gastrointestinal, and other surgeries following knee transplantation. Udaipur is moving towards becoming a medical tourism hub.

- Ankit Agarwal, Executive Director, Geetanjali Group