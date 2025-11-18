Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Udaipur Becomes Hi-Tech Surgery Hub with Introduction of VELYS Robotic Knee Replacement

Gitanjali Medical College has commenced surgeries with the Velys Robotic Assisted Knee Replacement System. Now, patients will not have to travel to Jaipur or Ahmedabad for knee treatment.

Udaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

Udaipur becoming hi-tech surgery hub

Image: Patrika

Udaipur Hi-Tech Surgery Hub: Residents of Udaipur will no longer have to travel to Jaipur and Ahmedabad for treatment of severe knee problems. Geetanjali Medical College has initiated a new era of surgery with the state-of-the-art VELYS Robotic Assisted Knee Replacement System.

This system prevents unnecessary radiation. The accuracy of the surgery is increased manifold. Doctors, led by senior orthopedic surgeons Dr. Ramavtar Saini and Dr. Harpreet Singh, have successfully performed surgeries using the USFDA-certified VELYS Robotic Assisted Knee Replacement System.

Physicians stated that the biggest advantage of this technology is that patients do not require any CT scan or MRI before surgery, as it operates entirely on an imageless system.

Multiple Benefits for Patients

- Personalised surgery with no pain and minimal incision.
- The VELYS technology uses real-time data to create precise plans according to the patient's bone and ligaments.
- Patients can walk within a few hours of the operation. Muscle weakness is negligible.
- Faster recovery and shorter hospital stays.
- Quicker wound healing due to less tissue cutting and minimal invasion. Patients return to normal life sooner.

Every citizen should receive world-class healthcare services within the state. The integration of the robotic system is a significant step in this direction. With this facility at Geetanjali, there will be no need to go elsewhere. Robotic technology will also be applied in cancer, gastrointestinal, and other surgeries following knee transplantation. Udaipur is moving towards becoming a medical tourism hub.
- Ankit Agarwal, Executive Director, Geetanjali Group

