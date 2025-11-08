Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to tie the knot in Udaipur? Five other famous couples who had their functions here too

Udaipur is set to host another star-studded wedding. Rashmika Mandanna, known for her role in ‘Pushpa’, and South superstar Vijay Deverakonda may tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26 next year. The couple got engaged last month in a family affair in Hyderabad. While the official announcement of the wedding date and venue is yet to be made, sources indicate that the wedding will take place in Udaipur.