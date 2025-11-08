Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to tie the knot in Udaipur? Five other famous couples who had their functions here too

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna (Image: X)
Udaipur is set to host another star-studded wedding. Rashmika Mandanna, known for her role in ‘Pushpa’, and South superstar Vijay Deverakonda may tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26 next year. The couple got engaged last month in a family affair in Hyderabad. While the official announcement of the wedding date and venue is yet to be made, sources indicate that the wedding will take place in Udaipur.
Udaipur has become a preferred destination for royal celebrity weddings. Several stars have previously exchanged vows here, including badminton player PV Sindhu, Hardik Pandya-Natasha Stankovic, and MP Raghav Chadha-Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, among other famous personalities.
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-actress Natasha Stankovic had their wedding in Udaipur according to Hindu rituals. Both families and friends attended the function. However, the couple has now separated.
The wedding of Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra also took place in Udaipur. The groom's procession made a unique entry via boat. The wedding festivities spanned two days and were attended by many prominent politicians and celebrities.
Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan had a royal wedding in Udaipur after a registered marriage with Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai. The wedding functions, held from January 8 to 10, showcased a magnificent royal style.
The wedding of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's niece Nikita Chaudhary and Rishabh Shah also took place in Udaipur. Many Bollywood stars and famous personalities attended this wedding. The festivities, which lasted from January 29 to 31, were the talk of the town.
Naman Nitin Mukesh, the younger son of Bollywood singer Nitin Mukesh, and Trishona Soni tied the knot in Udaipur on November 10-11. This royal wedding was attended only by family and close friends.
