Udaipur Weather: Sunshine to be absent for next 4 days, causing concern for brides-to-be

Udaipur Weather: The spell of rain continues in many parts of the state, including Vagad-Mewar. The continuous downpour is causing distress to the public. Due to the incessant rain, the sun has not shone for five days.
Furthermore, similar conditions are expected to persist for the next four days. By Thursday morning, the effect of the rain was weak. However, by 12 noon, a drizzle began, which continued until late at night. In between, the rain would stop and then intensify. The continuous rain caused inconvenience to people rushing through the downpour.
People's daily routines have been severely affected. Due to the continuous rain, the humidity in the atmosphere remains at 100%. However, the temperature remained the same as in the last two days, with no further drop on Thursday.
According to the Meteorological Department, Udaipur and Kota divisions and surrounding districts have experienced heavy rainfall. This pattern is likely to continue for the next four days. In the first week of November, there is a strong possibility of rain continuing in some parts of the state, with above-normal rainfall in the southeastern regions. The weather is expected to clear up after November 5.
There are wedding auspicious timings (muhurats) on November 2 and 3. Many weddings are scheduled to take place in the city during this period. The rain has increased the anxiety among families organising wedding ceremonies. Keeping the weather in mind, they are making changes to the arrangements. They are looking for shaded alternatives instead of open lawns and are also preparing to arrange waterproof tents.
- On October 30, the maximum temperature recorded was 22.2°C and the minimum was 20.2°C.
- On October 29, the maximum temperature recorded was 22.2°C and the minimum was 18.1°C.
- On October 28, the maximum temperature recorded was 20.2°C and the minimum was 18.2°C.
- On October 27, the maximum temperature recorded was 31.8°C and the minimum was 20.6°C.
- On October 26, the maximum temperature recorded was 29.0°C and the minimum was 18.8°C.
