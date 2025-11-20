Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Udaipur

American Businessman’s Son’s Wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr. to Attend as Special Guest

The season's celebrity destination weddings have begun in Udaipur. Donald Trump Jr. will attend the wedding of an American businessman's son. Events will be held at Jag Mandir and City Palace. Hrithik Roshan and other film personalities are also expected to arrive.

Udaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

American businessman son wedding to be held in Udaipur

American businessman son wedding in Udaipur (Patrika Photo)

Udaipur: The city of lakes has witnessed the commencement of this season's celebrity destination weddings. The wedding of an American businessman's son is garnering significant attention. US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., will also be attending the wedding.

Security arrangements will be stringent for Junior Trump's visit, with US agencies already having arrived. Preparations were underway on Wednesday for this NRI wedding, scheduled to take place at Jag Mandir Palace on the 21st and 22nd.

The Manak Chowk at City Palace has been decorated with imported flowers. Lighting tests were conducted on Wednesday night. The groom's procession will depart from Badi Pal and proceed to Jag Mandir. Guests will be seen in Rajasthani safas, suits, and Mewari pagdis. Hospitality will be in accordance with Rajasthani traditions.

Events to be held at City Palace as well

Several wedding ceremonies will take place at Manak Chowk in City Palace. Manak Chowk is being adorned with attractive decorations. Foreign dancers practiced on Wednesday. Special arrangements have been made at the airport for the security and reception of guests.

Junior Trump to stay at The Leela Palace

Junior Trump will be staying at The Leela Palace hotel, situated on Pichola Lake. He will participate in events on November 21st. In addition, several celebrities from across the country and abroad are expected to attend. Accommodation has been arranged in various hotels for them. Security has also been heightened due to Junior Trump's arrival.

Many film personalities to attend

Numerous film personalities from India and abroad are also expected to grace the NRI wedding. Celebrities from the film industry, including actors Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez, are likely to attend.

Adequate arrangements will be in place

Security will be adequate for the weddings taking place in Udaipur. Donald Trump Jr.'s arrival is also proposed. Considering his security, ample police arrangements will be in place. His security team will also accompany him.
-Yogesh Goyal, SP

