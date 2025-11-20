American Businessman’s Son’s Wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr. to Attend as Special Guest

American businessman son wedding in Udaipur (Patrika Photo)
Udaipur: The city of lakes has witnessed the commencement of this season's celebrity destination weddings. The wedding of an American businessman's son is garnering significant attention. US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., will also be attending the wedding.
Security arrangements will be stringent for Junior Trump's visit, with US agencies already having arrived. Preparations were underway on Wednesday for this NRI wedding, scheduled to take place at Jag Mandir Palace on the 21st and 22nd.
The Manak Chowk at City Palace has been decorated with imported flowers. Lighting tests were conducted on Wednesday night. The groom's procession will depart from Badi Pal and proceed to Jag Mandir. Guests will be seen in Rajasthani safas, suits, and Mewari pagdis. Hospitality will be in accordance with Rajasthani traditions.
Several wedding ceremonies will take place at Manak Chowk in City Palace. Manak Chowk is being adorned with attractive decorations. Foreign dancers practiced on Wednesday. Special arrangements have been made at the airport for the security and reception of guests.
Junior Trump will be staying at The Leela Palace hotel, situated on Pichola Lake. He will participate in events on November 21st. In addition, several celebrities from across the country and abroad are expected to attend. Accommodation has been arranged in various hotels for them. Security has also been heightened due to Junior Trump's arrival.
Numerous film personalities from India and abroad are also expected to grace the NRI wedding. Celebrities from the film industry, including actors Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez, are likely to attend.
Security will be adequate for the weddings taking place in Udaipur. Donald Trump Jr.'s arrival is also proposed. Considering his security, ample police arrangements will be in place. His security team will also accompany him.
-Yogesh Goyal, SP
