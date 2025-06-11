Rajasthan Education Department to Implement Curriculum Changes from July 1st

‘Students Will Not Be Limited to Textbook Knowledge’ Education Minister Madan Dilawar says that under the new education policy, students will no longer be limited to textbook knowledge. They will also receive practical and engaging information about Indian culture, history, the valour of brave warriors, and the geographical features of their country and state. He stated that the syllabus has been created in accordance with the provisions of the National Education Policy. The textbook has been written on this basis.

Under the National Education Policy, a new syllabus for students from classes 1 to 5 has been prepared by RSCIT Udaipur for the state’s schools. This will be implemented in the current academic session. The curriculum for classes 6 to 9 and 11 will be prepared according to the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020, NCERT, and NCF 2023. This will be implemented in the next academic session 2026-27. The new syllabus for classes 10 and 12 is also to be prepared and will be implemented in the 2027-28 session. Instructions have been given to prepare and present an action plan for this.