Rajasthan Education Department to Implement Curriculum Changes from July 1st

Schools in Rajasthan will now include the stories of India’s warrior heroes, from Maharana Pratap to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in their early childhood education curriculum.

Jun 11, 2025 / 01:02 pm

Patrika Desk

The Bhajan Lal government is preparing to revamp the school syllabus. These changes are being made to introduce students to India’s glorious history under the new education policy. Rajasthan’s schools will now teach primary students about India’s brave warriors, from Maharana Pratap to Chhatrapati Shivaji, and revolutionary leaders and great men, from Subhas Chandra Bose to Vallabhbhai Patel.

‘Students Will Not Be Limited to Textbook Knowledge’

Education Minister Madan Dilawar says that under the new education policy, students will no longer be limited to textbook knowledge. They will also receive practical and engaging information about Indian culture, history, the valour of brave warriors, and the geographical features of their country and state. He stated that the syllabus has been created in accordance with the provisions of the National Education Policy. The textbook has been written on this basis.
Under the National Education Policy, a new syllabus for students from classes 1 to 5 has been prepared by RSCIT Udaipur for the state’s schools. This will be implemented in the current academic session. The curriculum for classes 6 to 9 and 11 will be prepared according to the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020, NCERT, and NCF 2023. This will be implemented in the next academic session 2026-27. The new syllabus for classes 10 and 12 is also to be prepared and will be implemented in the 2027-28 session. Instructions have been given to prepare and present an action plan for this.

Incorporating the Life Stories of Great Personalities

Following the state government’s instructions, work has been done on the new syllabus to ensure that high-quality and accurate information about warriors and revolutionaries reaches students through schools. From class three onwards, students will begin reading about the warriors and revolutionaries of the country and state in Hindi, English, and EVS textbooks. By class five, the lives of great personalities such as Veer Durgadas, Maharana Pratap, Dayanand Saraswati, and Chhatrapati Shivaji will be included in the syllabus.

