Rajasthan: Good News for Aspirants Preparing for Government Jobs, Recruitment for 7759 Posts, Online Applications Begin Today

Upcoming Government Job Exam: There is great news for candidates dreaming of becoming teachers in government schools in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) released the notification for REET Mains 2025 on November 6, 2025. A total of 7759 posts for Level-1 and Level-2 will be filled in this recruitment.
The online application process started on November 7, 2025. Interested candidates can apply until December 6, 2025. Applications will be submitted by visiting the board's official website. The selection process includes a written examination and document verification.
Level-1 (Primary Classes 1–5): 5636 posts
Level-2 (Upper Primary Classes 6–8): 2123 posts
Total Posts: 7759
The examinations will be conducted between January 17 and 21, 2026. The timetable will be uploaded later.
For the Non-TSP area, the passing marks are 60 for the General category, 55 for SC/ST/OBC/MBC/EWS, 50 for widows/divorcees/ex-servicemen, 40 for persons with disabilities, and 36 for the Sahariya tribe.
In the TSP area, 60 marks are required for General, 55 for SC/OBC/MBC/EWS, and 36 for ST and widows/divorcees.
In the Level-1 teacher recruitment, the reservation for women has been kept at only 30% instead of 50%. This decision has caused dissatisfaction and discontent among many female candidates.
