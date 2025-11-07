Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Rajasthan: Good News for Aspirants Preparing for Government Jobs, Recruitment for 7759 Posts, Online Applications Begin Today

REET Mains Notification 2025 Released: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will recruit for 7759 posts for Teacher Recruitment Level-1 and Level-2. According to the notification issued by the board, this includes 5636 posts for Level-1 and 2123 posts for Level-2.

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 07, 2025

Sarkari Naukri List

Upcoming Government Job Exam: There is great news for candidates dreaming of becoming teachers in government schools in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) released the notification for REET Mains 2025 on November 6, 2025. A total of 7759 posts for Level-1 and Level-2 will be filled in this recruitment.

Online Application Begins

The online application process started on November 7, 2025. Interested candidates can apply until December 6, 2025. Applications will be submitted by visiting the board's official website. The selection process includes a written examination and document verification.

How to Apply


  1. Open the official website.




  2. Click on the "REET Mains Exam 2025" tab.




  3. Create a login ID by registering.




  4. Fill in the required information and upload your photo, signature, and documents.




  5. Pay the application fee and submit the form.




  6. Download and save the confirmation page.

Total Number of Posts

Level-1 (Primary Classes 1–5): 5636 posts

Level-2 (Upper Primary Classes 6–8): 2123 posts

Total Posts: 7759

Note the Exam Date and Passing Marks

The examinations will be conducted between January 17 and 21, 2026. The timetable will be uploaded later.

For the Non-TSP area, the passing marks are 60 for the General category, 55 for SC/ST/OBC/MBC/EWS, 50 for widows/divorcees/ex-servicemen, 40 for persons with disabilities, and 36 for the Sahariya tribe.

In the TSP area, 60 marks are required for General, 55 for SC/OBC/MBC/EWS, and 36 for ST and widows/divorcees.

In the Level-1 teacher recruitment, the reservation for women has been kept at only 30% instead of 50%. This decision has caused dissatisfaction and discontent among many female candidates.

Published on:

07 Nov 2025 02:59 pm

English News / Education News / Rajasthan: Good News for Aspirants Preparing for Government Jobs, Recruitment for 7759 Posts, Online Applications Begin Today

Education News

