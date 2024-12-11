scriptRajasthan Government Gives Permission for REET 2025 Exam: Exam Date and Key Highlights | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Government Gives Permission for REET 2025 Exam: Exam Date and Key Highlights

Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 2025: The curriculum includes two languages, child development, teaching methods, mathematics, science, and social studies. The state government has been requested to approve changes to the curriculum.

Dec 11, 2024

Patrika Desk

A big update related to REET 2025 has come out. RBSE had prepared the notification for the REET exam and sent it to the Rajasthan government, which has been approved. Now, it is expected that the notification will be released soon. The exam date will be announced in the notification. Lakhs of candidates were waiting for the approval of this notification. It is being told that the exam date will be announced at any time. After that, candidates can apply. After applying, the determination of exam centres will be done within 30-40 days.
It is being told that the exam will be of 150 marks and the candidates will get 2.5 hours to complete it. Additional 10 minutes will be given to fill in the fifth option in the OMR sheet. The curriculum includes two languages, child development, teaching methods, mathematics, science, and social studies. The state government has been written to for changes and approval in the curriculum.
Meanwhile, it is mandatory to fill in the fifth option in the OMR sheet during the exam. If a candidate does not fill the fifth option, they will be declared ineligible. This system has been implemented to prevent cheating in the exam.
This year, a large number of candidates are expected to participate in the REET exam. According to the board’s estimate, lakhs of candidates will apply for the exam. Earlier, the validity of the REET certificate was only three years, but now it is valid for a lifetime. Therefore, new candidates as well as those who were ineligible in 2022 will also apply for the exam. CCTV cameras will be installed at the exam centres to prevent any kind of cheating. Strict arrangements will be made for checking at the exam centres, and the process of opening the paper envelope, taking out the paper, and sealing it after the exam will be videographed. In addition, control rooms will be established at the district level and at the REET board office to oversee the exam.

