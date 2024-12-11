Rajasthan Government Gives Permission for REET 2025 Exam: Exam Date and Key Highlights

It is being told that the exam will be of 150 marks and the candidates will get 2.5 hours to complete it. Additional 10 minutes will be given to fill in the fifth option in the OMR sheet. The curriculum includes two languages, child development, teaching methods, mathematics, science, and social studies. The state government has been written to for changes and approval in the curriculum.

Meanwhile, it is mandatory to fill in the fifth option in the OMR sheet during the exam. If a candidate does not fill the fifth option, they will be declared ineligible. This system has been implemented to prevent cheating in the exam.

This year, a large number of candidates are expected to participate in the REET exam. According to the board’s estimate, lakhs of candidates will apply for the exam. Earlier, the validity of the REET certificate was only three years, but now it is valid for a lifetime. Therefore, new candidates as well as those who were ineligible in 2022 will also apply for the exam. CCTV cameras will be installed at the exam centres to prevent any kind of cheating. Strict arrangements will be made for checking at the exam centres, and the process of opening the paper envelope, taking out the paper, and sealing it after the exam will be videographed. In addition, control rooms will be established at the district level and at the REET board office to oversee the exam.