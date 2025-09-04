Rajasthan Government Imposes Strict Bond of Up to Rs 1.5 Crore for Government Jobs

Doctors in Rajasthan who complete their MD/MS degrees at government medical colleges but do not work in government service will now face significantly higher penalties. The Medical Education Department has issued an order increasing the service bond amount by up to five times. The new amounts are ₹1.5 crore for Skin, Radiology, Gynaecology, and General Medicine; and ₹25 lakh for Biochemistry, Forensic Medicine, Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, and PSM. Previously, these amounts were ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively.
For Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, TB & Chest, Ophthalmology, Traumatology, General Surgery, and Physiatry, the bond amount has been set at ₹1 crore, up from ₹20 lakh.
The bond amount for ENT, Emergency Medicine, Radiation Oncology, Nuclear Medicine, Anaesthesia, Palliative Medicine, Pathology, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Immunohaematology, and Microbiology has been increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh. According to department officials, this decision has been made to ensure an adequate supply of specialist doctors in the state.
The subject-wise service bond amount will have to be paid if the doctors do not take up government jobs. The fees for PG courses in private medical colleges are approximately the same. There is no compulsion to choose a government college; the option of a private medical college for a paid course is also available if the bond is not to be paid. The aim is to ensure the availability of specialist doctors through subject-wise service bonds.
Dr. Vivek S Agrawal, Expert