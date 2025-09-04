Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Rajasthan Government Imposes Strict Bond of Up to Rs 1.5 Crore for Government Jobs

The bond amount for Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, TB &amp; Chest, Ophthalmology, Traumatology, General Surgery and Physiatry has been increased to ₹1 crore. Previously, the bond amount for this category was ₹20 lakh.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

bonded doctors missing rural hospitals chhindwara mp news (फोटो-सोशल मीडिया)
Doctor (Image: Social Media)

Doctors in Rajasthan who complete their MD/MS degrees at government medical colleges but do not work in government service will now face significantly higher penalties. The Medical Education Department has issued an order increasing the service bond amount by up to five times. The new amounts are ₹1.5 crore for Skin, Radiology, Gynaecology, and General Medicine; and ₹25 lakh for Biochemistry, Forensic Medicine, Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, and PSM. Previously, these amounts were ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively.

For Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, TB & Chest, Ophthalmology, Traumatology, General Surgery, and Physiatry, the bond amount has been set at ₹1 crore, up from ₹20 lakh.

The bond amount for ENT, Emergency Medicine, Radiation Oncology, Nuclear Medicine, Anaesthesia, Palliative Medicine, Pathology, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Immunohaematology, and Microbiology has been increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh. According to department officials, this decision has been made to ensure an adequate supply of specialist doctors in the state.

Objective: Services of Specialist Doctors

The subject-wise service bond amount will have to be paid if the doctors do not take up government jobs. The fees for PG courses in private medical colleges are approximately the same. There is no compulsion to choose a government college; the option of a private medical college for a paid course is also available if the bond is not to be paid. The aim is to ensure the availability of specialist doctors through subject-wise service bonds.

Dr. Vivek S Agrawal, Expert

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 11:36 am

Education News / Rajasthan Government Imposes Strict Bond of Up to Rs 1.5 Crore for Government Jobs
