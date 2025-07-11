11 July 2025,

Friday

Rajasthan Govt Jobs 2025: Lab Attendant Vacancies for 10th Pass

A fantastic government job opportunity has arisen in Rajasthan for 10th pass youth under the RSSB Lab Attendant Recruitment 2025. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the official notification for recruitment to the posts of Lab Attendant. Interested candidates can apply online from 11 July 2025.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 11, 2025

RSSB Lab Attendant Recruitment 2025
RSSB Lab Attendant Recruitment 2025 (Image: Gemini)

RSSB Lab Attendant Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan government has announced another excellent government job opportunity for 10th pass youth. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the official notification for recruitment to the post of Lab Attendant. Interested candidates can participate in the online application process from 11 July 2025.

RSSB Lab Attendant Recruitment 2025: Where and how many posts?

Under this recruitment drive, a total of 54 posts of Lab Attendant will be filled in the Public Health Engineering Department. Of these, 6 posts are reserved for the Scheduled Areas.

RSSB Lab Attendant Eligibility Criteria: What is the educational qualification?

To apply for this post, candidates must have passed the 10th standard from a recognised board. Along with this, knowledge of writing Hindi in Devanagari script and an understanding of Rajasthan's culture are also required.

RSSB Lab Attendant Age Limit: Age limit and relaxation

The candidate's minimum age should be 18 years and maximum 40 years (considering 1 January 2026 as the base). Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per government rules.

RSSB Lab Attendant Salary: Salary and selection process

Selected candidates will receive a salary according to Pay Matrix Level-1. Initially, the selected candidate will receive a fixed salary during the probationary period. The selection process will include a written examination, document verification, and a medical test.

RSSB Lab Attendant Apply Fees: Application fee and last date

General, Creamy Layer OBC/EBC: ₹600

OBC, EWS and Divyang candidates: ₹400

The last date for application is 9 August 2025. All eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

