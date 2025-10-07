Rajasthan Govt Jobs: 921 Candidates Per Post, Social Science Sees Most Applications for Senior Teacher Recruitment

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 (Image: Gemini)
A large number of applications have been received by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for the Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025. A total of 12,64,886 candidates have filled out online forms for 6,500 posts. This clearly indicates that there are an average of 195 contenders for each post.
In terms of subject-wise applications, Social Science (SST) has the highest competition. For 401 posts in this subject, over 3,69,000 applications have been received. This means that 921 candidates are competing for each post.
RPSC released the recruitment notification on July 17, 2025. Following this, online applications were accepted from August 19 to September 17, 2025.
5,804 posts are for the Non-TSP region.
696 posts are for the TSP region.
Interviews for the final stage of the RAS and Subordinate Services Examination-2023 are ongoing. This recruitment will be completed after 27 months, during which the UPSC has already concluded two IAS and subordinate services recruitment processes in the country. The commission had issued the notification for 972 posts on June 28, 2023.
After releasing the preliminary examination results on October 20, the RAS Mains examination was conducted on July 20 and 21 last year, with the results declared on January 2 this year. A total of 2,168 candidates have qualified for the interview against the total advertised posts.
Nineteen candidates for the departmental cadre of the Rajasthan Commercial Tax Subordinate Service have also been declared successful for the interview. The interview process began in April, and the final stage interviews are currently underway. The RAS 2023 recruitment process, from application to the final interview stage, has taken 27 months. The recruitment process has been delayed.
The results will be declared after the final stage interviews. Following this, the government may get new officers. However, there has been a delay of two years.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending