Rajasthan High Court Announces 2025 Class 4 Recruitment

Rajasthan High Court 4th Grade Vacancy 2025: Educational Qualification and Age LimitThe minimum qualification for the Fourth Class Employee post is a pass in the 10th standard. For the Driver post, candidates must have passed the 12th standard and possess a valid driving licence.
Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026.
Relaxation in age will be given to reserved categories as per rules.
5-year relaxation for women in General and EWS categories.
10-year relaxation for women in SC/ST, OBC, MBC categories.
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Selection Process and Application FeeCandidates will be selected for this recruitment through a written examination and an interview. A merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in both.
Interview: 15 marks Driver Post
Written Examination: 90 marks
Interview: 10 marks Application Fee General, Creamy Layer OBC/MBC and candidates from outside Rajasthan: ₹750
Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS and other reserved categories from Rajasthan: ₹600
SC/ST and Ex-servicemen from Rajasthan: ₹450