Rajasthan High Court Announces 2025 Class 4 Recruitment

Rajasthan High Court 4th Grade Vacancy 2025: Educational Qualification and Age Limit The minimum qualification for the Fourth Class Employee post is a pass in the 10th standard. For the Driver post, candidates must have passed the 12th standard and possess a valid driving licence.

Age Limit The minimum age for application is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years.

Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026.

Relaxation in age will be given to reserved categories as per rules.



5-year relaxation for women in General and EWS categories.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Selection Process and Application Fee Candidates will be selected for this recruitment through a written examination and an interview. A merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in both.

Group D Recruitment Written Examination: 85 marks

Interview: 15 marks Driver Post

Written Examination: 90 marks

Interview: 10 marks Application Fee General, Creamy Layer OBC/MBC and candidates from outside Rajasthan: ₹750

Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS and other reserved categories from Rajasthan: ₹600

SC/ST and Ex-servicemen from Rajasthan: ₹450