Rajasthan High Court Announces 2025 Class 4 Recruitment

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Candidates can begin the application process from 1 PM on 27 June 2025. The last date for online applications is 26 July 2025.

JaipurJun 27, 2025 / 03:11 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan High Court Class IV Recruitment: A great opportunity for youth who have passed their 10th or 12th standard. The Rajasthan High Court has announced direct recruitment for Class IV employees (Group D) and Drivers in various courts of the state, the Judicial Academy, and Legal Services Authorities. A total of 5670 posts for Fourth Class Employees and 58 posts for Drivers have been earmarked under this recruitment process. Interested candidates can begin the application process from 1 PM on 27 June 2025. The last date for online applications is 26 July 2025. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan High Court at www.hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan High Court 4th Grade Vacancy 2025: Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The minimum qualification for the Fourth Class Employee post is a pass in the 10th standard.

For the Driver post, candidates must have passed the 12th standard and possess a valid driving licence.
Age Limit

The minimum age for application is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years.
Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026.
Relaxation in age will be given to reserved categories as per rules.
5-year relaxation for men in SC/ST, OBC, MBC, EWS categories.
5-year relaxation for women in General and EWS categories.
10-year relaxation for women in SC/ST, OBC, MBC categories.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Selection Process and Application Fee

Candidates will be selected for this recruitment through a written examination and an interview. A merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in both.
Group D Recruitment

Written Examination: 85 marks
Interview: 15 marks

Driver Post
Written Examination: 90 marks
Interview: 10 marks

Application Fee

General, Creamy Layer OBC/MBC and candidates from outside Rajasthan: ₹750
Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS and other reserved categories from Rajasthan: ₹600
SC/ST and Ex-servicemen from Rajasthan: ₹450

