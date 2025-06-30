Rajasthan High Court Announces More Than 5,500 Fourth Grade Vacancies

Educational Qualification and Age Limit Regarding the educational qualification for the application, the candidate must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board. They must also have practical knowledge of Hindi writing in the Devanagari script. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age for general category candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per government regulations.

SC/ST/OBC/MBC/EWS Male: 5 years relaxation

General and EWS Female: 5 years relaxation

SC/ST/OBC/MBC Female: 10 years relaxation

Salary Selected candidates for this post will be kept as probationary trainees for the first two years, during which they will receive a fixed stipend of ₹12,400 per month.

After completion of the two-year probationary period, candidates will be paid a salary of ₹17,700 to ₹56,200 per month under Level-1 pay scale.