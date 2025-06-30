scriptRajasthan High Court Announces More Than 5,500 Fourth Grade Vacancies | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan High Court Announces More Than 5,500 Fourth Grade Vacancies

Jun 30, 2025 / 03:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan High Court 4th grade Vacancy 2025

High Court 4th grade Vacancy(Image-Freepik)

Rajasthan High Court 4th Grade Vacancy 2025: A golden opportunity has arisen for young people aspiring for government jobs. The Rajasthan High Court has issued a notification for a bumper recruitment drive for Peon and Driver positions. A total of 5728 posts will be filled through this recruitment, including 5670 Peon posts and 58 Driver posts. The application process for this recruitment has begun, and interested and eligible candidates can apply until 27 July 2025. All candidates are advised to apply before the last date to avoid any last-minute technical difficulties. Applications can be submitted through the Rajasthan High Court’s official website, hcraj.nic.in.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding the educational qualification for the application, the candidate must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board. They must also have practical knowledge of Hindi writing in the Devanagari script. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age for general category candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per government regulations.
SC/ST/OBC/MBC/EWS Male: 5 years relaxation
General and EWS Female: 5 years relaxation
SC/ST/OBC/MBC Female: 10 years relaxation

Salary

Selected candidates for this post will be kept as probationary trainees for the first two years, during which they will receive a fixed stipend of ₹12,400 per month.
After completion of the two-year probationary period, candidates will be paid a salary of ₹17,700 to ₹56,200 per month under Level-1 pay scale.

Application Fee

Regarding the application fee, general and creamy layer OBC/MBC/candidates from outside Rajasthan will have to pay ₹750 as an application fee. Rajasthan’s non-creamy layer OBC/MBC, EWS/SC/ST candidates will have to pay ₹600 as an application fee.

