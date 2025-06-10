scriptRajasthan High Court Group D Recruitment 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan High Court Group D Recruitment 2025

The Rajasthan High Court has announced recruitment for various positions within the state’s courts and the Rajasthan State Judicial Academy.

Jun 10, 2025 / 12:41 pm

Patrika Desk

The Rajasthan High Court has announced a recruitment drive for 5670 Group D (Class IV employee) positions. These vacancies are spread across the state’s courts, the Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, the State Legal Services Authority, and District Legal Services Authorities. This recruitment is under the Class IV employee recruitment drive.
The online application process for this Rajasthan High Court recruitment will commence on 27 June at 1 PM and the last date for applying is 26 July. Candidates can apply online through the High Court’s official website: www.hcraj.nic.in. Additionally, 58 Driver positions are also available. Applicants for Class IV positions must have passed the 10th standard, while those applying for Driver positions require a 12th-standard pass.

Age Limit

  • Minimum age: 18 years; Maximum age: 40 years (age will be calculated from 1 January 2026)
  • SC/ST, OBC, MBC, EWS male candidates will receive a 5-year age relaxation.
  • General and EWS female candidates will also receive a 5-year age relaxation.
  • SC/ST, OBC, and MBC female candidates will receive a 10-year age relaxation.

Selection Process

Selection for this Rajasthan High Court recruitment will be based on a written examination and an interview. A merit list will be prepared by combining the scores of both examinations, and recruitment will be based on this merit list. The written examination for Class IV employee recruitment will be of 85 marks. The interview will be of 15 marks. For Driver recruitment, the written examination will be of 90 marks, and the interview will be of 10 marks.

Application Fee

  • General and Creamy Layer OBC/MBC/Applicants from outside Rajasthan – ₹750
  • Rajasthan Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, Economically Weaker Section/SC/ST candidates – ₹600
  • Rajasthan SC/ST and Ex-servicemen – ₹450

