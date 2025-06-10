Rajasthan High Court Group D Recruitment 2025

The online application process for this Rajasthan High Court recruitment will commence on 27 June at 1 PM and the last date for applying is 26 July. Candidates can apply online through the High Court’s official website: www.hcraj.nic.in. Additionally, 58 Driver positions are also available. Applicants for Class IV positions must have passed the 10th standard, while those applying for Driver positions require a 12th-standard pass.

Age Limit Minimum age: 18 years; Maximum age: 40 years (age will be calculated from 1 January 2026)

SC/ST, OBC, MBC, EWS male candidates will receive a 5-year age relaxation.

General and EWS female candidates will also receive a 5-year age relaxation.

SC/ST, OBC, and MBC female candidates will receive a 10-year age relaxation. Selection Process Selection for this Rajasthan High Court recruitment will be based on a written examination and an interview. A merit list will be prepared by combining the scores of both examinations, and recruitment will be based on this merit list. The written examination for Class IV employee recruitment will be of 85 marks. The interview will be of 15 marks. For Driver recruitment, the written examination will be of 90 marks, and the interview will be of 10 marks. Selection for this Rajasthan High Court recruitment will be based on a written examination and an interview. A merit list will be prepared by combining the scores of both examinations, and recruitment will be based on this merit list. The written examination for Class IV employee recruitment will be of 85 marks. The interview will be of 15 marks. For Driver recruitment, the written examination will be of 90 marks, and the interview will be of 10 marks.