26 July 2025,

Saturday

Education News

Rajasthan High Court: Last Day Today for 10th Pass Govt Jobs Applications

Direct recruitment for Class IV employees and drivers has begun; the last date to apply is 26 July.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

Rjasthan High Court Job
Rajasthan High court (Image Source: Patrika)

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has commenced the direct recruitment process for Class IV employees (Group D) and Driver positions. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 5728 positions, with 5670 positions reserved for Class IV employees and 58 for drivers. Interested candidates can apply from 1 PM on 27 June 2025. The last date for application is 26 July 2025.

Regarding eligibility, the minimum educational qualification for Group D positions is a 10th pass, and for Driver positions, it is a 12th pass with a valid driving license. Candidates can apply online through the Rajasthan High Court's official website, www.hcraj.nic.in.

The selection process will involve both a written examination and an interview. For Group D positions, the written exam will carry 85 marks, and the interview will carry 15 marks. For Driver positions, the written exam will carry 90 marks, and the interview will carry 10 marks.

Application Fees:

General, Creamy Layer OBC/MBC and applicants from outside the state – ₹750

Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS and other reserved categories – ₹600

SC/ST and Ex-servicemen – ₹450

Selected candidates will be given a pay scale under Pay Matrix Level 1. This is a golden opportunity for young people to join government service.

Published on:

26 Jul 2025 04:54 pm

English News / Education News / Rajasthan High Court: Last Day Today for 10th Pass Govt Jobs Applications
