Rajasthan High Court: Last Day Today for 10th Pass Govt Jobs Applications

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has commenced the direct recruitment process for Class IV employees (Group D) and Driver positions. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 5728 positions, with 5670 positions reserved for Class IV employees and 58 for drivers. Interested candidates can apply from 1 PM on 27 June 2025. The last date for application is 26 July 2025.