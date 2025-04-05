Rajasthan Home Guard Salary and Benefits

Rajasthan Home Guard Responsibilities The responsibility of the Rajasthan Home Guard is to assist the police in maintaining law and order throughout the state. It serves as a reserve force. Its deployment is under the Rajasthan Police, and the recruitment process is conducted by the Home Guard Department, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Home Guard Salary Candidates selected for the Rajasthan Home Guard position receive a salary in the range of ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 per month. According to the official website, the annual package for a Rajasthan Home Guard is approximately ₹2,50,000 per year. However, demands for salary increases are raised periodically. Therefore, the salary for newly recruited candidates may vary accordingly. For more detailed salary information, please visit the official website.

Salary Structure (This salary structure is as per 2021) Pay Scale ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 per month In-hand Salary Approximately ₹21,000 per month Duty Allowance ₹693 per month Vehicle Allowance ₹20 per month Uniform Cleaning Allowance ₹75 per month Mess Allowance ₹52 per month Other Benefits for Home Guards (Rajasthan Home Guard Facilities) Medical facilities

Maternity leave Night shift allowance Risk allowance