Rajasthan Home Guard Salary and Benefits

Rajasthan Home Guard Salary: The Rajasthan Home Guard’s responsibility is to assist the police in maintaining law and order throughout the state.

JaipurApr 05, 2025 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Home Guard Salary: This month has seen numerous government recruitment drives, including one for Home Guards. Bihar has announced 15,000 Home Guard vacancies. 12th pass youth are eligible to apply for this recruitment. Bihar Home Guard Salary falls under Level 3 pay scale, with a minimum of ₹5,200 and a maximum of ₹20,200 per month. Let’s find out what the salary and benefits are for Rajasthan Home Guards.

Rajasthan Home Guard Responsibilities

The responsibility of the Rajasthan Home Guard is to assist the police in maintaining law and order throughout the state. It serves as a reserve force. Its deployment is under the Rajasthan Police, and the recruitment process is conducted by the Home Guard Department, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Home Guard Salary

Candidates selected for the Rajasthan Home Guard position receive a salary in the range of ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 per month. According to the official website, the annual package for a Rajasthan Home Guard is approximately ₹2,50,000 per year. However, demands for salary increases are raised periodically. Therefore, the salary for newly recruited candidates may vary accordingly. For more detailed salary information, please visit the official website.

Salary Structure (This salary structure is as per 2021)

Pay Scale₹12,000 to ₹20,000 per month
In-hand SalaryApproximately ₹21,000 per month
Duty Allowance₹693 per month
Vehicle Allowance₹20 per month
Uniform Cleaning Allowance₹75 per month
Mess Allowance₹52 per month

Other Benefits for Home Guards (Rajasthan Home Guard Facilities)

Medical facilities
Maternity leave

Night shift allowance

Risk allowance

