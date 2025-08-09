Rajasthan Jail Prahari Recruitment 2025: Significant Increase in Vacancies

Jail Prahari Result 2025: Excellent news for candidates who participated in the Rajasthan Jail Prahari recruitment exam. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has decided to increase the number of positions in the Jail Prahari recruitment 2025. Initially, the recruitment was for 803 positions, but now an additional 165 positions have been added. Following this change, recruitment will be conducted for a total of 968 positions.
A total of 8,20,942 candidates applied for this recruitment. The exam was held on 12 April in 38 districts of the state, with 6,10,168 candidates appearing. The attendance rate was approximately 74.33%. This recruitment is being conducted under the non-CET category. According to Board Chairman Alok Raj, a normalization process is being used to prepare the results for this recruitment, and it is likely that the results will be released by the end of this month.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the final result of the Animal Attendant direct recruitment 2023. The exam was held for 5,713 positions in the non-TSP area and 720 positions in the TSP area, totaling 6,433 positions.
The exam was conducted on 1, 2 and 3 December 2024, and the selection list for 5,778 positions has now been released. A noteworthy aspect of the results is that the cut-off for the OBC and MBC categories was higher than that of the EWS category.
General: 130.8425
General (Women): 123.8471
EWS: 123.4539
EWS (Women): 114.9427
SC: 115.8318
SC (Women): 107.2229
ST: 111.5795
ST (Women): 106.7968
OBC: 127.4919
OBC (Women): 119.7350
MBC: 124.1455
MBC (Women): 111.9457
Sahariya: 66.3121
Sahariya (Women): 61.0155