Rajasthan Jail Prahari Recruitment 2025: Significant Increase in Vacancies

A total of 8,20,942 candidates applied for this recruitment. The exam was held on 12 April in 38 districts of the state, with 6,10,168 candidates appearing. The attendance rate was approximately 74.33%. This recruitment is being conducted under the non-CET category. According to Board Chairman Alok Raj, a normalization process is being used to prepare the results for this recruitment, and it is likely that the results will be released by the end of this month.