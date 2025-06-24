scriptRajasthan JET 2025 Admit Cards Released; Exams Begin June 29th | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan JET 2025 Admit Cards Released; Exams Begin June 29th

The Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025 has been released. Candidates can easily download their admit cards from jetskrau2025.com. The exam will be held on 29 June.

Jun 24, 2025 / 04:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025 (Image: https://jetskrau2025.com/)

The Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU) has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025 today, 24 June 2025. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, jetskrau2025.com.

How to Download?

Follow these steps to download your admit card:

  1. Visit the website jetskrau2025.com.
  2. Go to the ‘Student Login’ section.
  3. Enter your registration ID and password.
  4. After logging in, click on the ‘Admit Card’ link.
  5. Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print it.

Exam Date and Time

The Rajasthan JET exam will be held on 29 June 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:10 PM. Candidates must report to the exam centre between 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM.

Important Instructions

The admit card will not be sent by post or any other means.

Candidates are advised to carefully read and follow all the instructions given on the admit card.

Keep the admit card safe as it will be required until the final stage of the admission process.

Rajasthan JET Exam Pattern

There will be a single question paper for all candidates, containing multiple-choice questions.

The question paper will be available in both Hindi and English. In case of any ambiguity, the English version will be considered primary.
There will be 40 questions from each subject.

4 marks will be awarded for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Each question will have five options. If a question is to be left unanswered, option ‘E’ must be marked.

Subject Selection According to Course

B.Tech (Food Technology): Only PCM, PCB, PCMB or PCA combinations will be valid.

Dairy Technology: Physics, Chemistry and Maths are compulsory.

Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries, Nutrition and Community Science: Three subjects must be chosen according to the 12th-grade stream.
Candidates will be allowed to keep the question paper after the exam, but the OMR sheet must be submitted at the exam centre.

Note: The university has not prescribed a fixed syllabus for the exam, but a general outline is given in Appendix 2 of the information bulletin.
Keep checking the official website for more information.

Rajasthan JET 2025 Admit Card Download Link

