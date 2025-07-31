31 July 2025,

Education News

Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Released: Check Now via Direct Link

The university released the results a day earlier than the revised date.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

Rajasthan JET Result
Rajasthan JET Result Released (Image-Freepik)

Rajasthan JET Result: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Bikaner, declared the results of the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025 on July 30th. Initially scheduled for July 29th, the date was later postponed to July 31st. However, the university released the results a day earlier than the revised date. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards on the official website, jetskrau2025.com. To view their results, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

University Admissions

The JET 2025 exam is conducted for admissions to pre-PG and PhD programmes in various agricultural and related subjects across the state. This exam brings together eligible candidates for admission to universities in Rajasthan.

How to Check Rajasthan JET 2025 Result

  • To view the results, first visit the official website, jetskrau2025.com.
  • Click on the 'JET Result 2025' link on the website's homepage.
  • Then, log in using your registration number and password.
  • Your scorecard will then be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and keep a printout for your records.

Rajasthan JET Result Direct Link

Pre-PhD Exam Results to be Released Soon

Currently, the results for the JET and pre-PG entrance exams have been released. The results for the Pre-PG entrance exams are expected to be released next week. Candidates can view their subject-wise marks, total marks, and eligibility status on their scorecards.

