11 August 2025,

Monday

Education News

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Revised Merit List Released; Additional Candidates Included

As per the schedule, candidates from PWD, Defence, Paramilitary, NRI and other reserved categories can get their documents verified on Monday.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

NEET UG 2025
NEET UG 2025 (Image-Freepik)

NEET UG 2025: A significant update has emerged regarding the revised merit list for NEET UG 2025 in Rajasthan. The revised merit list for counselling for 85% of medical (MBBS and BDS) seats under the state quota in Rajasthan has been released. The previously released list included 13,731 candidates, while the new list has increased this number to 14,452. This means 721 new candidates have been added. Candidates can download the PDF of the revised merit list via the link on the official website, rajugneet2025.com. The document verification process for these seats is currently underway. The choice filling and seat allocation process will be completed this week.

Results to be declared on 18 August 2025

According to the schedule, on Monday, candidates from PWD, Defence, Paramilitary, NRI, and other reserved categories can complete their document verification. This process is being conducted at SMS Medical College, Jaipur. Those who have already submitted their documents do not need to do so again. Choice filling will take place between 12 and 14 August 2025, while seat allocation will be done between 15 and 17 August. The counselling results will be declared on 18 August 2025.

Total of 3,618 MBBS seats available

A total of 3,618 MBBS seats are available in government medical colleges in the state. In addition, there are 1,800 seats in 11 private colleges. The counselling authority also released the seat matrix on 1 August, which included a total of 5,668 MBBS seats and 1,442 BDS seats. All 14,452 registered candidates will have the opportunity to participate in the first round of counselling.

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 04:00 pm

English News / Education News / Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Revised Merit List Released; Additional Candidates Included
