Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Revised Merit List Released; Additional Candidates Included

NEET UG 2025: A significant update has emerged regarding the revised merit list for NEET UG 2025 in Rajasthan. The revised merit list for counselling for 85% of medical (MBBS and BDS) seats under the state quota in Rajasthan has been released. The previously released list included 13,731 candidates, while the new list has increased this number to 14,452. This means 721 new candidates have been added. Candidates can download the PDF of the revised merit list via the link on the official website, rajugneet2025.com. The document verification process for these seats is currently underway. The choice filling and seat allocation process will be completed this week.