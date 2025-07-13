Rajasthan Open School Halts One Lakh Marksheets Amidst Fake Marksheet Scandal

Layers of fraud in the Rajasthan State Open School's mark sheets are beginning to unravel, revealing a conspiracy involving open school officials and departmental employees. A contractor of the open school was granted the authority to modify mark sheets by the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT). This was facilitated by an email sent to DoIT from the education department's Shala Darpan in 2020.
This clearly indicates that the mark sheet fraud in the Rajasthan State Open School has been ongoing for the past five years. More employees and officials are implicated in this scheme. In light of this, the open school has halted the printing of mark sheets for approximately one lakh students who passed their 10th and 12th-grade examinations in the 2024-25 session. Furthermore, the issuance of duplicate mark sheets has also been stopped.
Following the filing of a case at the Bajaj Nagar police station, the Rajasthan State Open School has requested seven years' worth of records from the DoIT. However, the DoIT has yet to provide the complete records. Consequently, the open school has not provided the records to the police. Furthermore, even after more than 15 days, the education department has not yet formed a committee to investigate the matter.
Five years ago, the contractor was granted the authority to modify mark sheets by the DoIT. Recently, when the matter came to light, it was discovered that this contractor changed the names and addresses on mark sheets with good grades and issued them to others. This clearly shows that a fraudulent modification of mark sheets has been ongoing for five years.
The fraud in the Rajasthan State Open School's mark sheets was exposed. Assistant Director Umesh Kumar Sharma filed a report at the Bajaj Nagar police station. The report stated that an individual named Deepak had passed the Rajasthan State Open School examination. His mark sheet was uploaded to the computer system. Rakesh Kumar Sharma, a contractual employee in the Rajasthan State Open School's academy department, uploaded the said mark sheet from the SSOID computer system. The said mark sheet was tampered with, and another mark sheet was created under the name Shalini. This act resulted in the deletion of Deepak's mark sheet from the system.