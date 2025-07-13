13 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Rajasthan Open School Halts One Lakh Marksheets Amidst Fake Marksheet Scandal

For the past five years, there has been a forgery racket involving mark sheets at the Rajasthan State Open School.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 13, 2025

rajasthan news
Photo- Patrika Network

Layers of fraud in the Rajasthan State Open School's mark sheets are beginning to unravel, revealing a conspiracy involving open school officials and departmental employees. A contractor of the open school was granted the authority to modify mark sheets by the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT). This was facilitated by an email sent to DoIT from the education department's Shala Darpan in 2020.

This clearly indicates that the mark sheet fraud in the Rajasthan State Open School has been ongoing for the past five years. More employees and officials are implicated in this scheme. In light of this, the open school has halted the printing of mark sheets for approximately one lakh students who passed their 10th and 12th-grade examinations in the 2024-25 session. Furthermore, the issuance of duplicate mark sheets has also been stopped.

DoIT Records Crucial for Further Investigation

Following the filing of a case at the Bajaj Nagar police station, the Rajasthan State Open School has requested seven years' worth of records from the DoIT. However, the DoIT has yet to provide the complete records. Consequently, the open school has not provided the records to the police. Furthermore, even after more than 15 days, the education department has not yet formed a committee to investigate the matter.

Marks Unaltered, Names and Parental Details Changed

Five years ago, the contractor was granted the authority to modify mark sheets by the DoIT. Recently, when the matter came to light, it was discovered that this contractor changed the names and addresses on mark sheets with good grades and issued them to others. This clearly shows that a fraudulent modification of mark sheets has been ongoing for five years.

Details of the Case

The fraud in the Rajasthan State Open School's mark sheets was exposed. Assistant Director Umesh Kumar Sharma filed a report at the Bajaj Nagar police station. The report stated that an individual named Deepak had passed the Rajasthan State Open School examination. His mark sheet was uploaded to the computer system. Rakesh Kumar Sharma, a contractual employee in the Rajasthan State Open School's academy department, uploaded the said mark sheet from the SSOID computer system. The said mark sheet was tampered with, and another mark sheet was created under the name Shalini. This act resulted in the deletion of Deepak's mark sheet from the system.

Share the news:

Published on:

13 Jul 2025 12:28 pm

English News / Education News / Rajasthan Open School Halts One Lakh Marksheets Amidst Fake Marksheet Scandal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.