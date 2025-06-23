Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment: Applications Open

Exam Date According to the revised schedule, the Patwari recruitment exam will now be held on 17 August 2025. The exam was previously scheduled for 11 May, but it was postponed due to the increase in the number of posts and the reopening of the application process. So far, more than 6.5 lakh applications have been received for this recruitment. After the application window reopens, around 50,000 or more new forms are expected to be filled.

Essential Qualification and Age Limit Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 18 and 40 years as on 1 January 2026. Regarding educational qualifications, the candidate must have a graduation degree from a recognised university. Also, passing the CET (Graduate level) is mandatory. In addition, one certificate is required from among NIELIT ‘O’ level, COPA, a degree or diploma in Computer Science, Computer Application, RS-CIT, or an Engineering degree for computer proficiency.