Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment: Applications Open

The age limit, calculated as of 1 January 2026, is 18 to 40 years. Candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university.

Jun 23, 2025 / 02:37 pm

Patrika Desk

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur, has reopened the application process for the Patwari recruitment 2025. Candidates can apply online from 23 June to 29 June 2025. Applications can be submitted online through the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The application link is available in the Recruitment Advertisement section. This recruitment is now for a total of 3705 posts. Previously, this number was 2020, but it has been increased by 1685 posts through a revised notification. Candidates who have already applied can correct their forms between 30 June and 6 July. If any candidate wishes to withdraw their application, they can do so from 7 July to 9 July.

Exam Date

According to the revised schedule, the Patwari recruitment exam will now be held on 17 August 2025. The exam was previously scheduled for 11 May, but it was postponed due to the increase in the number of posts and the reopening of the application process. So far, more than 6.5 lakh applications have been received for this recruitment. After the application window reopens, around 50,000 or more new forms are expected to be filled.

Essential Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 18 and 40 years as on 1 January 2026. Regarding educational qualifications, the candidate must have a graduation degree from a recognised university. Also, passing the CET (Graduate level) is mandatory. In addition, one certificate is required from among NIELIT ‘O’ level, COPA, a degree or diploma in Computer Science, Computer Application, RS-CIT, or an Engineering degree for computer proficiency.

Selection Process and Exam Pattern

Candidates will be selected through a written examination. Regarding the exam pattern, the exam will be of 300 marks and the time limit will be 3 hours. A total of 150 MCQ questions will be asked. There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each incorrect answer.

