28 July 2025

Monday

Education News

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Exam 2025 Dates Announced

RSSB Patwari Exam: The board has clarified that admit cards will only be released online. These can be downloaded from the board's official website a few days before the exam date.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

RSSB Patwari Exam Date 2025 announced
RSSB Patwari Exam Date 2025 announced(Image-Freepik)

RSSB Patwari Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam date for the recruitment process to fill 3705 vacant Patwari posts. The board has released a notification on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, announcing the exam date. According to the notification, the Rajasthan Patwari recruitment exam will be held on 17 August 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Patwari Exam Date 2025: Admit Card Information

The board has clarified that admit cards will only be issued online. They can be downloaded from the board's official website a few days before the exam date. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards in advance as no admit cards will be sent by post or any other means.

Patwari Exam Date 2025: Exam Pattern

The Rajasthan Patwari recruitment exam will be an objective type (MCQ) exam. Candidates will be assessed on various subjects including General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning, Hindi Language, and questions related to the geography, history, and culture of Rajasthan.

Total Number of Questions: 150
Total Time: 180 minutes (3 hours)
Marks for each correct answer: 2 marks
Negative marking for incorrect answers: 1/3 mark

Candidates with Old Photographs – Please Note

The board has specifically instructed that if a candidate's photograph on their identity document is 3 years old or older, it must be updated. The notification states that at the examination centre, the photograph on the candidate's admit card will be matched with the photograph on their identity document. If any discrepancy is found, the candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

