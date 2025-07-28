Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Exam 2025 Dates Announced

RSSB Patwari Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam date for the recruitment process to fill 3705 vacant Patwari posts. The board has released a notification on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, announcing the exam date. According to the notification, the Rajasthan Patwari recruitment exam will be held on 17 August 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.