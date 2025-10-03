Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Rajasthan Patwari Result Date 2025: When will Rajasthan Patwari Result be released?

Rajasthan Patwari Result: The written examination for the recruitment of 3705 Patwari posts was conducted on August 17, 2025, in two shifts. Approximately 6.76 lakh candidates participated in this examination, which is about 88.88% of the total attendance.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 03, 2025

RSMSSB

Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan Patwari Exam are now awaiting their results. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has provided a significant update regarding the Patwari Recruitment Examination 2025 results. The Chairman of the Board, Alok Raj, stated that the result date will be announced only after Diwali. Board Chairman Alok Raj informed that the objections received after the examination are being reviewed. Following this, the normalization process will also be applied. However, the Board is striving to release the results as soon as possible.

Rajasthan Patwari Exam: When was the exam held?

The written examination for the recruitment of 3705 Patwari posts was conducted on August 17, 2025, in two shifts. Approximately 6.76 lakh candidates appeared for this examination, which is about 88.88% of the total attendance. Candidates are now eagerly awaiting their results. The Patwari recruitment exam result will be released solely in online mode. Candidates will need to visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and enter their roll number and login details to download their scorecard. The result will contain information such as the candidate's score, qualifying status, and merit list details.

Rajasthan Patwari Result: Merit List and Cut-off will also be released

Along with the results, the RSMSSB Patwari Merit List 2025 and category-wise cut-off marks will also be announced. Only those candidates who have secured the prescribed cut-off marks or higher will be included in the merit list. These candidates will be called for further document verification.

Rajasthan Patwari Result Date 2025: How the cut-off will be determined

The cut-off in the examination result will be determined based on several important factors. These include the difficulty level of the examination, the total number of vacancies, reservation rules, and the number of candidates who appeared for the exam. The cut-off will be decided based on these criteria.

Rajasthan Patwari Result Date 2025: When will Rajasthan Patwari Result be released?

