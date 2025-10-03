Rajasthan Patwari Result Date 2025: When will Rajasthan Patwari Result be released?

Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan Patwari Exam are now awaiting their results. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has provided a significant update regarding the Patwari Recruitment Examination 2025 results. The Chairman of the Board, Alok Raj, stated that the result date will be announced only after Diwali. Board Chairman Alok Raj informed that the objections received after the examination are being reviewed. Following this, the normalization process will also be applied. However, the Board is striving to release the results as soon as possible.