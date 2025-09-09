Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Admit cards for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 will be released on 11 September. This information was shared by Rajasthan Police on its official X handle. Candidates can download their admit cards from the Rajasthan Police official website: police.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.
The written examination will be held on 13 and 14 September 2025. This exam will be two hours long and will consist of 150 questions. One mark will be awarded for each correct answer, while negative marking will also be implemented for incorrect answers.
Through this recruitment drive, 10,000 Constable positions will be filled. The application process ran from 9 April to 17 May 2025. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website from 11 September 2025 so that the admit card link can be downloaded immediately upon availability.