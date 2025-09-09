Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced

When will the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 be released? Learn how to download the admit card and details about the exam.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 (Image: Gemini)

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Admit cards for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 will be released on 11 September. This information was shared by Rajasthan Police on its official X handle. Candidates can download their admit cards from the Rajasthan Police official website: police.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

When is the Exam?

The written examination will be held on 13 and 14 September 2025. This exam will be two hours long and will consist of 150 questions. One mark will be awarded for each correct answer, while negative marking will also be implemented for incorrect answers.

Minimum Passing Marks

  • Candidates from the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Backward Class (BC), and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) categories will need to score at least 40%.
  • The minimum qualifying marks for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates are set at 36%.
  • Local candidates from the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) area are exempted from the minimum marks requirement.

How to Download?

  • First, visit the official website: police.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the Recruitment section on the homepage.
  • Go to the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 link.
  • Enter your SSO ID or application number and password to log in.
  • The admit card will open on the screen.
  • Carefully check all the details after downloading.
  • Be sure to take a printout for future reference.

How Many Vacancies?

Through this recruitment drive, 10,000 Constable positions will be filled. The application process ran from 9 April to 17 May 2025. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website from 11 September 2025 so that the admit card link can be downloaded immediately upon availability.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

09 Sept 2025 11:18 am

English News / Education News / Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced
