Rajasthan Police to Drop Urdu, Persian from Recruitment Process

Jawahar Singh Bedham said, ‘I have written a letter to the DGP to prepare a draft for the selection of such words. Urdu and Persian words are no longer in use. We should use Hindi words. When the draft comes from there, we will place this matter before the Chief Minister.’

Urdu-Persian no longer part of the competition Bedham said that many students preparing for competitive examinations in Rajasthan do not study Urdu as a third language, causing them inconvenience when facing Urdu and Persian terminology upon recruitment into the police force. He said that police officers in various districts have expressed the need for revision in the language used in daily police work.

New recruits are confused He said, Urdu and Persian are not part of the competition today. Therefore, when candidates selected in the police department become Sub-Inspectors, SPs, they do not understand the meaning of many words. Bedham proposed that the police department prepare a draft of simpler words to replace Urdu and Persian words, which, according to him, are no longer in common use.

Police writing will be understood by the general public He suggested that this would make the language more accessible to the general public and easier for new recruits to understand. He explained that “When I went on tours of several districts of Rajasthan, police officers told me that these words have become irrelevant; they need revision.”