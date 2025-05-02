Rajasthan PTET 2025 Applications Extended to May 5th

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Exam Date and Application Numbers The PTET 2025 Exam will be held on 15 June 2025. Approximately 1.96 lakh candidates have applied so far, which is 86,000 fewer than last year. This time, the exam question papers will be available in the language chosen by the candidate, helping them to understand better.

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Form Date: Demand for Extension of Application Date The Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) had been receiving continuous requests for an extension of the application date. Due to busy examination schedules, many students were unable to apply. Keeping this in mind, the administration has decided to extend the application deadline.

Rajasthan PTET Eligibility: Required Eligibility To be eligible for admission to the two-year B.Ed programme, applicants must have obtained at least 50% marks in graduation or post-graduation. For SC, ST, OBC, MBC, differently-abled, widows and divorced women who are native to Rajasthan, the minimum marks limit is set at 45%. All categories of applicants will have to pay a fee of ₹500 to apply.