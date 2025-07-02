scriptRajasthan PTET 2025 Results Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Results Released

The Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 has been declared. Candidates can now easily download their scorecards by visiting the official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Jul 02, 2025 / 03:27 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Declared

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Declared (Image: Gemini)

Big news for students in Rajasthan preparing to become teachers! The Rajasthan PTET 2025 result has been declared. The exam was conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website: ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Courses Covered by PTET

The Rajasthan PTET exam is the gateway to admission in two-year B.Ed and four-year integrated courses (B.A. B.Ed / B.Sc. B.Ed) in government and private teacher training colleges across the state. This exam is the first step for students aspiring to become teachers.

Counselling Process to Begin Soon

Following the release of the results, the counselling process will commence shortly. Successful candidates will be allotted B.Ed colleges based on merit. Students will need to fill in their college choices online.

Key Dates for Application and Exam

Application Start Date: 5 March 2025

First Last Date: 7 April 2025

Extended Last Date: 5 May 2025

Exam Date: 15 June 2025

How to Check Rajasthan PTET Result 2025

1. Visit the website ptetvmoukota2025.in.
2. Select your course – two-year B.Ed or four-year integrated course.

3. Enter your roll number and other necessary information.

4. Upon logging in, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
5. Download and print your scorecard.

News / Education News / Rajasthan PTET 2025 Results Released

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

ED Raids High-Profile Jaipur Hotel, Chhattisgarh Link Suspected

Special

ED Raids High-Profile Jaipur Hotel, Chhattisgarh Link Suspected

in 5 hours

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

National News

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

3 hours ago

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

Special

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

in 5 minutes

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

23 hours ago

Latest Education News

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Results Released

Education News

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Results Released

in 5 hours

JoSAA 2025 Counselling Round 3 Merit List Released

Education News

JoSAA 2025 Counselling Round 3 Merit List Released

in 3 hours

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Released: 27 Questions Removed

Education News

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Released: 27 Questions Removed

in 2 hours

Over 85% Pass Rate in PU Annual Exams

Education News

Over 85% Pass Rate in PU Annual Exams

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.