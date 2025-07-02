Rajasthan PTET 2025 Results Released

Courses Covered by PTET The Rajasthan PTET exam is the gateway to admission in two-year B.Ed and four-year integrated courses (B.A. B.Ed / B.Sc. B.Ed) in government and private teacher training colleges across the state. This exam is the first step for students aspiring to become teachers.

Counselling Process to Begin Soon Following the release of the results, the counselling process will commence shortly. Successful candidates will be allotted B.Ed colleges based on merit. Students will need to fill in their college choices online.

Key Dates for Application and Exam Application Start Date: 5 March 2025 First Last Date: 7 April 2025 Extended Last Date: 5 May 2025 Exam Date: 15 June 2025 How to Check Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 1. Visit the website ptetvmoukota2025.in.

2. Select your course – two-year B.Ed or four-year integrated course. 3. Enter your roll number and other necessary information. 4. Upon logging in, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print your scorecard.