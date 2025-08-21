Rajasthan Schools to Include Voter Awareness Curriculum

School children in Rajasthan will soon be learning about voter awareness as part of their school curriculum. An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) is expected to be signed shortly between the Education Department and the Election Department. It is anticipated that this MoU, outlining the activities of Electoral Literacy Clubs, will be finalised next week. The MoU will detail the provision of voter awareness educational materials for students.
According to available information, the decision has been made to include voter awareness in the school curriculum. In the first phase, the Election Department proposes to sign MoUs with upper primary schools and subsequently with higher education institutions to incorporate the educational material into their syllabus.
The proposed MoU on electoral activities will clearly define the roles and responsibilities of each participating entity. The specific points to be included in the syllabus will also be outlined in the MoU. Sources suggest that the MoU is likely to be signed next week at the Secretariat, under the chairmanship of the Chief Electoral Officer, between the Education Department and the Election Department.
The inclusion of voter awareness in the syllabus will provide school children with information about their voter rights. Furthermore, a subsequent MoU with the Higher Education Department will ensure that college students also receive the educational materials. This initiative will also help students find answers to questions related to the voting process.