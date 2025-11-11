Rajasthan to Begin Teacher Recruitment Next Month Amidst 1.19 Lakh Vacancies in Education Department

Teacher Recruitment (Image: Patrika)
Jaipur: A significant shortage of personnel has been exposed in the state's education department. According to the latest data from the Directorate of Secondary Education, out of the sanctioned 4,10,351 posts in the department, only 2,91,075 personnel are currently employed, leaving 1,19,276 posts vacant. This deficit is not only affecting teaching duties but also impacting administrative operations.
Sources within the department indicate that the government is preparing to fill the vacant positions in a phased manner. Recruitment advertisements for several categories, including Senior Teachers, Professors, and Laboratory Assistants, are expected to be released in the coming months.
The most substantial deficit is observed in the Senior Teacher positions. Out of a total of 1,09,873 sanctioned posts, 68,022 are filled, while 41,851 remain vacant. For Senior Physical Education Teachers, 1,447 out of 4,045 posts are vacant. Similarly, in primary schools, 118 out of 2,020 posts for Pre-Primary Education Teachers are vacant.
A considerable number of Principal positions are also vacant. Out of 19,278 sanctioned posts, only 12,971 officers are employed, meaning 6,307 posts are vacant. Furthermore, 7,444 out of 12,404 posts for Vice Principals (Senior Secondary) are vacant. In the primary education cadre, 16,828 out of 57,194 positions have not been filled.
The situation concerning technical education posts is also a cause for concern. Out of 1,182 posts for Senior Computer Instructors, 944 are vacant, while 3,677 out of 9,857 posts for Basic Computer Instructors are vacant. For Laboratory Assistants, 1,472 out of 5,581 posts are vacant.
There is also a shortage in the administrative officer cadre. Out of 1,103 sanctioned posts, 60 are vacant. For Assistant Administrative Officers, 1,738 out of 4,409 posts are vacant. Junior Assistants have 6,323 vacancies out of 13,314 positions, and 5,205 out of 29,631 posts for Class IV employees are vacant.
Education experts opine that such a large number of vacancies are directly impacting the quality of education. Many schools, particularly in rural and remote areas, have a situation where a single teacher is handling all subjects. Experts have urged the government to expedite the recruitment process to bring stability to the education system.
Vacant Posts in the State at a Glance
|Category
|Sanctioned Posts
|Filled
|Vacant
|Senior Teacher
|1,09,873
|68,022
|41,851
|Principal
|19,278
|12,971
|6,307
|Vice Principal
|12,404
|7,405
|7,444
|Computer Instructor
|11,039
|9,444
|4,621
|Laboratory Assistant
|5,581
|4,109
|1,472
|Junior Assistant
|13,314
|6,991
|6,323
|Class IV Employee
|29,631
|24,576
|5,205
|Total
|4,10,351
|2,91,075
|1,19,276
