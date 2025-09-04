Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Rajasthan University Releases BA, BSc, BCom, and Other UG/PG Results

Rajasthan University has released the semester results for UG and PG courses. Students can check their results on the official website. Details are inside.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

Rajasthan University Result 2025
Rajasthan University (Image: Patrika)

Rajasthan University has released the semester results for its various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for 2025 on its official website. The university has declared results for BBA, BCA, B.Com, B.Sc., MA, M.Sc., and several other courses. Students who recently appeared for the examinations can now check their results online.

To view the Rajasthan University Result 2025, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The result will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded as a PDF.

How to Check Rajasthan University Result 2025

  • First, visit the university's official website: uniraj.ac.in.
  • Go to the Students Corner section and click on Results.
  • Select your course and semester/year.
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on the Find button.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it as a PDF and save it for future reference.

Rajasthan University Result 2025 Link

Rajasthan University, Jaipur, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and was established in 1947. The university offers education in various disciplines and comprises several faculties, including Arts, Commerce, Education, Engineering & Technology, Fine Arts, Science, Social Sciences, Management, and Law. Students have the opportunity to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses, enabling them to acquire quality education and skills in their chosen fields.

English News / Education News / Rajasthan University Releases BA, BSc, BCom, and Other UG/PG Results
