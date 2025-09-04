Rajasthan University Releases BA, BSc, BCom, and Other UG/PG Results

Rajasthan University has released the semester results for its various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for 2025 on its official website. The university has declared results for BBA, BCA, B.Com, B.Sc., MA, M.Sc., and several other courses. Students who recently appeared for the examinations can now check their results online.
To view the Rajasthan University Result 2025, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The result will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded as a PDF.
Rajasthan University, Jaipur, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and was established in 1947. The university offers education in various disciplines and comprises several faculties, including Arts, Commerce, Education, Engineering & Technology, Fine Arts, Science, Social Sciences, Management, and Law. Students have the opportunity to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses, enabling them to acquire quality education and skills in their chosen fields.