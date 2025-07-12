RBI Grade A & B Recruitment: High Salaries, Know Eligibility Criteria

RBI Grade A, B Notification: Good news for young people seeking government jobs! The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released an official notification for direct recruitment to various Grade A and Grade B positions. If you wish to build a career at the RBI, now is your golden opportunity. The application process commenced on 11 July 2025, and interested candidates can apply online until 31 July 2025. Candidates need to visit the official RBI website, rbi.org.in, to apply. The recruitment examination will be held on 16 August 2025.
Legal Officer: 5 posts
Manager (Technical-Civil): 6 posts
Manager (Technical-Electrical): 4 posts
Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): 3 posts
Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security): 10 posts
Legal Officer: Graduation degree in Law (with at least 50% marks) from a recognised university and registration as an Advocate with the Bar Council is mandatory.
Manager (Civil/Electrical): Degree in the relevant engineering branch is mandatory.
Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): Master's degree in Hindi is required.
The age limit varies depending on the post. The minimum age is 21 to 25 years, and the maximum age limit may be 30, 35, or 40 years. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per regulations. Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay ₹600. SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates will have to pay ₹100.
Visit the official RBI website, www.rbi.org.in, to apply.
Click on the “Opportunities@RBI” section on the website.
Open the “Recruitment for Grade A & B Posts 2025” link.
Register as a new user.
Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
Pay the fee and submit the form.
Keep a printout of the application form for future reference.