RBI Grade A & B Recruitment: High Salaries, Know Eligibility Criteria

RBI Grade A, B Notification: Good news for young people seeking government jobs! The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released an official notification for direct recruitment to various Grade A and Grade B positions. If you wish to build a career at the RBI, now is your golden opportunity. The application process commenced on 11 July 2025, and interested candidates can apply online until 31 July 2025. Candidates need to visit the official RBI website, rbi.org.in, to apply. The recruitment examination will be held on 16 August 2025.