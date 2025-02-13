RCB’s new captain Rajat Patidar ahead of Virat in education—here’s how qualified he is!

Rajat Patidar: Who is Rajat Patidar? Rajat Patidar has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team since 2021. In his first season, he played only 4 matches and scored 71 runs. In 2022, he smashed 333 runs in 8 matches, including a century. His strike rate that year was 152.75. In 2024, he batted exceptionally well, scoring 395 runs in 13 innings across 15 matches, with a strike rate of 177.13. In his overall IPL career, he has scored 799 runs in 27 matches, including one century and seven half-centuries.

Rajat Patidar RCB: What is Rajat’s Educational Background? RCB’s new captain Rajat Patidar completed his early schooling in Indore. He finished his 12th standard at a school in Indore. After that, he completed his graduation from Guru Vashishtha College, Dewas.