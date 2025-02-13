scriptRCB’s new captain Rajat Patidar ahead of Virat in education—here’s how qualified he is! | Latest News | Patrika News
RCB’s new captain Rajat Patidar ahead of Virat in education—here’s how qualified he is!

Virat Kohli, who captained RCB for many years, has less formal education than Rajat Patidar.

BharatFeb 13, 2025 / 03:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajat Patidar Education Qualification: Important information has emerged regarding IPL 2025. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League, has chosen its new captain. RCB has announced the team’s promising and explosive batsman, Rajat Patidar, as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The franchise made the announcement at a press conference on 13 February.

Rajat Patidar: Who is Rajat Patidar?

Rajat Patidar has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team since 2021. In his first season, he played only 4 matches and scored 71 runs. In 2022, he smashed 333 runs in 8 matches, including a century. His strike rate that year was 152.75. In 2024, he batted exceptionally well, scoring 395 runs in 13 innings across 15 matches, with a strike rate of 177.13. In his overall IPL career, he has scored 799 runs in 27 matches, including one century and seven half-centuries.

Rajat Patidar RCB: What is Rajat’s Educational Background?

RCB’s new captain Rajat Patidar completed his early schooling in Indore. He finished his 12th standard at a school in Indore. After that, he completed his graduation from Guru Vashishtha College, Dewas.

Rajat Patidar Vs Virat Kohli: What is Virat Kohli’s Educational Background?

Virat Kohli, who captained RCB for many years, has less formal education than Rajat Patidar. Virat Kohli completed his schooling up to the 12th standard. After that, he fully dedicated himself to the game. He completed his 12th standard at a prestigious school in Delhi.

