REET 2025 admit card out today: How to download, cut-off details here

REET 2025: Exam Preparations Complete The Rajasthan Secondary Education Board has made all the necessary arrangements to conduct the examination smoothly. Strict surveillance will be maintained to prevent any irregularities during the examination. REET 2025 will be conducted at two levels. Level 1 will be for primary teachers (classes 1-5), while Level 2 will be for secondary teachers (classes 6-8).

REET Exam 2025: Important Changes in Exam Pattern Some significant changes have been made to this year’s exam:

The question paper will now have five answer options instead of four.

Negative marking has been implemented; marks will be deducted for incorrect answers.

A candidate who does not answer more than 10% of the questions will be disqualified.

Negative markings will apply even if up to 10 questions are left unanswered.

REET Admit Card: How to Download the Admit Card First, visit the official website. Click on the REET 2024 page on the website’s homepage. You will find the link to download the admit card on this page.