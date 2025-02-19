REET 2025 admit card out today: How to download, cut-off details here

scriptREET 2025 admit card out today: How to download, cut-off details here | Latest News | Patrika News
REET Admit Card: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has made all the necessary arrangements to conduct the examination smoothly. Strict surveillance will be maintained to prevent any irregularities during the examination.

REET Admit Card: The admit cards for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2025 will be released today, 19 February 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the Rajasthan Board’s official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Over 1.4 million candidates have applied for this exam; downloading the online admit card is mandatory to participate. The REET 2025 exam will be held on 27 and 28 February.

REET 2025: Exam Preparations Complete

The Rajasthan Secondary Education Board has made all the necessary arrangements to conduct the examination smoothly. Strict surveillance will be maintained to prevent any irregularities during the examination. REET 2025 will be conducted at two levels. Level 1 will be for primary teachers (classes 1-5), while Level 2 will be for secondary teachers (classes 6-8).

REET Exam 2025: Important Changes in Exam Pattern

Some significant changes have been made to this year’s exam:
The question paper will now have five answer options instead of four.
Negative marking has been implemented; marks will be deducted for incorrect answers.
A candidate who does not answer more than 10% of the questions will be disqualified.
Negative markings will apply even if up to 10 questions are left unanswered.

REET Admit Card: How to Download the Admit Card

First, visit the official website.

Click on the REET 2024 page on the website’s homepage.

You will find the link to download the admit card on this page.
After clicking on the link, fill in your login details.

The admit card will then appear on the screen; download it and take a printout.

REET 2025: Passing Marks

To pass the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2025, general category male candidates must obtain at least 60% marks. However, the government has provided relaxation in passing marks for various reserved categories. The minimum passing marks for Scheduled Tribe and Sahariya Tribe candidates residing in Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) areas are set at 36%. Further, Scheduled Caste (SC), Other Backward Class (OBC), Most Backward Class (MBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates require 55%; widows and deserted women, ex-servicemen require 50%; and differently-abled candidates require 40%.

