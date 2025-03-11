scriptREET 2025 Answer Key: Students Await Release Date, Objection Window Details | Latest News | Patrika News
REET 2025 Answer Key: Students Await Release Date, Objection Window Details

REET Answer Key 2025: Candidates can raise objections, if any, regarding the released answer key within the stipulated timeframe.

JaipurMar 11, 2025 / 09:00 am

Patrika Desk

REET Answer Key 2025

REET Answer Key Release Date: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025 was conducted on 27 and 28 February at various examination centres across the state. 14,29,800 candidates had applied for Level 1 and Level 2 this time. Following the examination, the Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer key soon. However, the board has not yet announced an official date. It is anticipated that the answer key will be released shortly.

Where and How to Download the REET Answer Key 2025?

The provisional answer key for REET 2025 will be available online on the official RBSE website, reet2024.co.in. Candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to view and download it using their login credentials.

REET: Objection Filing Process

Candidates can raise objections regarding any answer in the released answer key within the stipulated timeframe. If the objection is found to be valid, the board will release a revised answer key and award marks accordingly.

How to Check the REET Answer Key 2025

First, visit the official website reet2024.co.in.

Click on the active link related to the answer key.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code for login.
After submitting, the answer key will appear on the screen.

Download it and match your answers.

