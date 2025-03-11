REET 2025 Answer Key: Students Await Release Date, Objection Window Details

Where and How to Download the REET Answer Key 2025? The provisional answer key for REET 2025 will be available online on the official RBSE website, reet2024.co.in. Candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to view and download it using their login credentials.

REET: Objection Filing Process Candidates can raise objections regarding any answer in the released answer key within the stipulated timeframe. If the objection is found to be valid, the board will release a revised answer key and award marks accordingly.

How to Check the REET Answer Key 2025 First, visit the official website reet2024.co.in. Click on the active link related to the answer key. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code for login.

After submitting, the answer key will appear on the screen. Download it and match your answers.