REET 2025 Exam: Stringent Measures to Prevent Impersonation and Cheating

To maintain fairness in the REET exam, candidates found involved in previous paper leaks or fraudulent activities will not be permitted to sit for the examination.

JaipurFeb 24, 2025 / 12:55 pm

Patrika Desk

REET 2025: Preparations are underway for the REET exam conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. This is considered one of the most important recruitment examinations in Rajasthan, with lakhs of candidates participating.
This time, the administration has taken strict measures to prevent any irregularities in the examination. The past records of personnel deployed for exam duty are being checked to ensure that their background is free of any irregularities or negligence in previous examinations.
For the first time, a biometric system will be implemented at examination centres, enabling the immediate identification of fake candidates (dummy candidates). This will enhance the fairness and transparency of the examination.

REET Exam 2025: Strict vigilance on blacklisted candidates

To maintain fairness in the REET examination, candidates previously involved in any paper leak or fraud will not be allowed to sit for the exam. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Board will publicly release a list of blacklisted candidates.
A meeting chaired by the Education Secretary decided that only questions related to the DElEd and B.Ed courses will be asked in the examination. Avoiding questions outside the syllabus will provide clear guidelines to the candidates and prevent any controversy regarding the examination.

REET 2025: Entry process through QR code

To prevent fake candidates in the REET examination, a QR code will be included on the admit card. Scanning this code will provide complete information about the candidate.
Additionally, the photograph on the admit card will be matched with a live photograph to confirm the correct candidate. Only then will biometric attendance be recorded. Furthermore, strict security arrangements have been made at the examination centres.
Government employees will be deployed, especially at examination centres set up in private institutions. The responsibilities of everyone from Class IV employees to the Centre Superintendent have been defined at each examination centre.

REET Exam 2025: Adherence to dress code mandatory

Candidates appearing for the REET examination must adhere to the prescribed dress code for entry to the examination centre.
Male Candidates: May wear a simple kurta, half or full-sleeved shirt/T-shirt, and plain trousers or lowers. Fancy trousers and shoes will not be allowed. Only slippers or sandals are permitted.
Female Candidates: May wear salwar kameez, saree, half or full-sleeved kurta/blouse. Only flip-flops or slippers will be allowed. Jewellery, bangles, bracelets, etc., are prohibited.

