RPF SI Physical Test Dates 2025 Announced: PET/PMT from June 22nd

When is the Physical Examination Starting? According to the Railway Recruitment Board, the PET (Physical Efficiency Test), PMT (Physical Measurement Test), and DV (Document Verification) for the Sub-Inspector (Executive) post will be held from 22 June 2025 to 2 July 2025. These examinations will be held early in the morning; therefore, candidates must report by 4:00 AM.

Where is the Examination Venue? This year, the physical examinations will be held at the Jagjivan Ram RPF Academy, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This academy is the authorised centre for Railway Protection Force (RPF) training and physical examinations.

Which Candidates Have Been Called? The RRB has already released the shortlisted list of candidates who passed the RPF SI CBT examination on its official website. Only these candidates have been called for the physical test.

When Will the Admit Card (e-Call Letter) Be Available? The e-Call Letter (admit card) is mandatory for participating in the PET/PMT and DV. This call letter will be uploaded to the RRB website approximately two weeks before the candidate's examination date. Each candidate will also be informed via SMS and email. Candidates will not be permitted to participate in the examination without a call letter.

What Will the Physical Examination Involve? PET (Physical Efficiency Test) This tests the candidates’ physical skills such as running, long jump, and high jump. Different criteria apply to men and women, which will be provided in the e-Call Letter.

PMT (Physical Measurement Test) This involves measuring your height, chest, etc., which must meet the standards for the position. Document Verification (DV) on the Same Day Document verification will also be conducted on the same day for candidates who successfully complete the PET/PMT.

Candidates must bring all original documents and two self-attested photocopies of each. Candidates with incomplete or incorrect documents may have their selection cancelled. Strict Warning from RRB: Avoid Fake Calls and Rumours The Railway Recruitment Board has warned candidates to stay away from any fraudulent agents or brokers.

The recruitment process is entirely merit-based; no job will be given through recommendation or money. Obtain all information only from the official RRB website; do not rely on social media or rumours.