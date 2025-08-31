RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment: Know Application Dates and Age Limit

RPSC Teacher Recruitment: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced recruitment for School Lecturer positions. The RPSC is commencing the application process for 500 School Lecturer posts in Agriculture. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply is 3 October 2025, and the application process will begin on 4 September 2025.
To apply for this recruitment, candidates must possess a 4-year graduation degree or postgraduate degree in Agriculture. Candidates with a degree in Horticulture or a B.Ed degree in addition to Agriculture can also apply. The minimum age limit is 21 years, and the maximum age limit is 40 years.
General/BC/EBC (Creamy Layer)/Other States- ₹600
BC/EBC/EWS (Non-Creamy Layer)- ₹400
SC/ST/Divyang- ₹400
Application Correction Fee- ₹500
Candidate selection will be based on a written examination. The examination date will be announced by the commission shortly.
Examination Pattern
Paper-1 (General Studies): This will include current events, educational psychology, and related general topics. The exam will be 1 hour 30 minutes long.
Paper-2 (Subject Specific): This will cover in-depth knowledge of Agriculture (from higher secondary to PG level), along with questions related to pedagogy and teaching methodologies. This paper will be 3 hours long.