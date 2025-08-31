RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment: Know Application Dates and Age Limit

RPSC Teacher Recruitment: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced recruitment for School Lecturer positions. The RPSC is commencing the application process for 500 School Lecturer posts in Agriculture. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply is 3 October 2025, and the application process will begin on 4 September 2025.