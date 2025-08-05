RPSC Announces Medical Officer Recruitment in Rajasthan: Eligibility and Details

RPSC: Youth in Rajasthan seeking government jobs have received some excellent news. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced recruitment for Veterinary Officer positions. A total of 1100 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.
The online application process will commence on 5 August 2025, and interested and eligible candidates can apply until 3 September 2025. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline. The proposed date for the examination is 19 April 2026.
Regarding eligibility, graduate candidates can apply. The age limit for applicants should be a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories. For more information on this recruitment, the notification can be viewed on the commission's official website.
Along with this recruitment, several other departments in Rajasthan are also conducting recruitment drives. This includes the Department of Economics and Statistics, which has an ongoing application process for 64 Assistant Statistical Officer positions. Applications for 3225 Professor and Coach positions will begin on 14 August. The application process for 6500 Senior Lecturer positions will commence on 19 August.