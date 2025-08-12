RPSC Announces 3225 Professor and Coach Vacancies

RPSC 3225 Posts: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct recruitment for senior teachers in the Secondary Education Department. Online applications will commence on 14 August and the last date for application is 12 September. Secretary Ramniwas Mehta stated that the commission has received recruitment requests from various departments. These include 3225 positions for professors and coaches. Applicants must review the required qualifications outlined in the advertisement when applying for these positions. This will ensure that all eligibility criteria are met, simplifying the application process. Applications submitted without the required qualifications and experience will result in debarment from future commission examinations.