12 August 2025,

Tuesday

Education News

RPSC Announces 3225 Professor and Coach Vacancies

3225 Professor and Coach positions to be filled. Applicants must review the desired qualifications outlined in the advertisement when applying for these positions.

Ajmer

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

AI Jobs Salary
(AI Generated Image)

RPSC 3225 Posts: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct recruitment for senior teachers in the Secondary Education Department. Online applications will commence on 14 August and the last date for application is 12 September. Secretary Ramniwas Mehta stated that the commission has received recruitment requests from various departments. These include 3225 positions for professors and coaches. Applicants must review the required qualifications outlined in the advertisement when applying for these positions. This will ensure that all eligibility criteria are met, simplifying the application process. Applications submitted without the required qualifications and experience will result in debarment from future commission examinations.

Recruitments This Year

Lecturer, Deputy Commandant, Junior Chemist, Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Agricultural Engineer (Agriculture Department), Animal Husbandry Department (Veterinary Officer), Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander (Home Group-1), Professor and Coach (School Education Department), Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department).

Subject-wise Vacancies

Hindi- 710

English- 307

Sanskrit- 70

Rajasthani- 6

Punjabi- 6

Urdu- 140

History- 170

Political Science- 350

Geography- 270

Economics- 34

Sociology- 22

Public Administration- 2

Home Science- 70

Chemistry- 177

Physics- 94

Mathematics- 14

Biology- 85

Commerce- 430

Drawing- 180

Music- 7

Physical Education- 73

Coach Athletics- 2

Coach Basketball- 2

Coach Volleyball- 1

Coach Handball- 1

Coach Kabaddi- 1

Coach Table Tennis- 1

(Positions according to commission information)

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 03:23 pm

English News / Education News / RPSC Announces 3225 Professor and Coach Vacancies
