RPSC Announces 500 Professor Vacancies

The commission has given a final opportunity to five candidates who did not fill the detailed application under the Assistant Mining Engineer Recruitment-2024. The application link for these candidates will be open from 29 August to 4 September 2025. Candidates will have to apply through their SSO ID on the recruitment portal. The commission has clarified that those who do not submit their application within the stipulated time frame will be excluded from the recruitment process. Offline applications will not be accepted.