RPSC Announces 500 Professor Vacancies

RPSC made several important announcements on Thursday regarding various recruitment examinations. Details are inside.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 29, 2025

Jaipur. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) made several important announcements on Thursday regarding various recruitment examinations. These include the main list for Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) English subject, a final opportunity for candidates of Assistant Mining Engineer recruitment, a new advertisement for 500 posts of Professor-Agriculture, and the list of successful candidates for interviews in Assistant Professor recruitment-2024. The commission has urged all candidates to complete the application process and documentary formalities by adhering to the deadlines.

Main List for English Subject Released

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the main list for the English subject under the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) Competitive Examination-2024. According to the commission, after the eligibility check and document verification of the candidates included in the considered list on 8 May 2025, a total of 49 candidates have been declared successful in the main list. The Commission Secretary stated that detailed information about the candidates included in the main list is available on the commission's official website.

Final Opportunity for Five Candidates Who Did Not Fill Detailed Application

The commission has given a final opportunity to five candidates who did not fill the detailed application under the Assistant Mining Engineer Recruitment-2024. The application link for these candidates will be open from 29 August to 4 September 2025. Candidates will have to apply through their SSO ID on the recruitment portal. The commission has clarified that those who do not submit their application within the stipulated time frame will be excluded from the recruitment process. Offline applications will not be accepted.

Recruitment for 500 Posts, Advertisement Released

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released an advertisement for recruitment to 500 posts of Professor-Agriculture (School Education) for the Secondary Education Department. The category-wise classification of posts will be released soon. The application process will be online from 4 September to 12:00 midnight on 3 October 2025. Offline applications will not be accepted. The commission will provide information about the date and location of the examination in due course. Candidates are advised to obtain information about educational qualifications, application fees, and other necessary details from the commission's website.

List of Successful Candidates for Interviews Released

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the list of successful candidates for the interview under the Assistant Professor (Medical Education Department) Recruitment-2024 for the super-specialty subjects Endocrinology and Pediatric Hepatology. 14 candidates in the Endocrinology examination held on 12 May 2025 and one candidate in the Pediatric Hepatology examination held on 13 May 2025 have been provisionally declared successful.

