RPSC Announces Recruitment for Assistant Electrical Inspector and Junior Chemist Posts

RPSC Recruitment 2025: When will the application process begin? Regarding the application process, applications for the Junior Chemist position will commence on 9 April 2025, while applications for the Assistant Electrical Inspector position will be accepted from 15 April 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official RPSC website or directly via the SSO portal, (https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in).

RPSC Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria Junior Chemist: Candidates must possess a second-class M.Sc. degree in Chemistry.

Assistant Electrical Inspector: A graduation degree or diploma in Electrical Engineering is mandatory. Degree holders require a minimum of three years of professional experience, while diploma holders need ten years of experience.

Knowledge of Rajasthan’s culture and traditions is also mandatory for both positions.

RPSC: Important Information Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 and 40 years of age. Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per regulations. Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a written examination.

Application Fee

For General and Other State candidates: ₹600

For OBC/BC/SC/ST categories: ₹400

An additional fee of ₹500 will be charged for application corrections. Last Date

Last date for Junior Chemist position: 8 May 2025

Last date for Assistant Electrical Inspector position: 14 May 2025