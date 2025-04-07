scriptRPSC Announces Recruitment for Assistant Electrical Inspector and Junior Chemist Posts | Latest News | Patrika News
RPSC Announces Recruitment for Assistant Electrical Inspector and Junior Chemist Posts

RPSC: Regarding the application process, applications for the Junior Chemist post will commence on 9 April 2025, while applications for the Assistant Electrical Inspector post will be accepted from 15 April 2025.

JaipurApr 07, 2025 / 02:56 pm

Patrika Desk

RPSC Recruitment 2025

The RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission) regularly announces recruitments for various positions. The RPSC has now released notifications for recruitment to two different posts—”Assistant Electrical Inspector and Junior Chemist”. Detailed notifications for both positions can be viewed via the links provided.

RPSC Recruitment 2025: When will the application process begin?

Regarding the application process, applications for the Junior Chemist position will commence on 9 April 2025, while applications for the Assistant Electrical Inspector position will be accepted from 15 April 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official RPSC website or directly via the SSO portal, (https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in).

RPSC Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Chemist: Candidates must possess a second-class M.Sc. degree in Chemistry.
Assistant Electrical Inspector: A graduation degree or diploma in Electrical Engineering is mandatory. Degree holders require a minimum of three years of professional experience, while diploma holders need ten years of experience.
Knowledge of Rajasthan’s culture and traditions is also mandatory for both positions.

RPSC: Important Information

Age Limit
Candidates must be between 21 and 40 years of age. Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per regulations.

Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on a written examination.
Application Fee
For General and Other State candidates: ₹600
For OBC/BC/SC/ST categories: ₹400
An additional fee of ₹500 will be charged for application corrections.

Last Date
Last date for Junior Chemist position: 8 May 2025
Last date for Assistant Electrical Inspector position: 14 May 2025

